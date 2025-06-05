Three Gator Golf Stars Receive All-American Honors

Share Facebook

Golfweek recognizes three members of the Florida Men’s Golf team as members of All-American Teams on Wednesday, June 4.

The Trio

Senior Ian Gilligan earned his spot on the Second Team this year. This marks his third career All-American honor. Jack Turner received Honorable Mention for the second time in his collegiate career. Luke Poulter earned his first All-American recognition as a member of the Third Team.

Other Honors

The Golf Coaches Association of America also honored this trio as a part of the PING All-Region Team for the Southeast Region. Gilligan collected this recognition for the third time, Turner for the second, and Poulter for the first.

Last month, Gilligan also earned All-SEC First Team honors and Turner was recognized for the All-SEC Second Team. The GCAA also awarded Head Coach J.C. Deacon with Division I Southeast Region Coach of the Year.

Post Season Highlights

Ian Gilligan has turn professional following his senior season. Gilligan will make his professional career debut on the Korn Ferry Tour this week. He will compete for the remainder of the season as a full-time member.

Florida’s Jack Turner will represent Team USA in the 2025 Arnold Palmer Cup in Ridgeland, South Carolina at the Congaree Golf Club from June 5-7. Turner was selected as one of the coach’s picks for this roster.

Florida’s Men’s Golf Team moved on to play UVA in the semifinals after winning against Texas in the NCAA National Championship. However, Florida fell 3–0 to Virginia in the semifinals of the, marking the official end of the Gators Golf 2024-2025 season.