NBA Finals Moves to Indianapolis for Game 3

The Indiana Pacers host the Oklahoma City Thunder at Gainbridge Fieldhouse for Game 3 of the NBA Finals Wednesday.

https://twitter.com/NBA/status/1932777336568525193

Pacers Back at Home

The Pacers are 6-2 at home this season in the playoffs. “I expect it to be a lot louder in Indianapolis” Pacers Center Myles Turner said in a press conference Sunday. “I know how long this city’s been waiting, you know, for this Finals experience. You know they’re going to show up.”

The Pacers have built this playoff run off of a series of late-game comebacks. Tyrese Haliburton, who is responsible for four game-winning or game-tying shots in the final seconds of regulation in each of the Pacers’ 2025 playoff series, has averaged 18.4 points, 9.3 assists, and 5.8 rebounds in the postseasinn.

NBA Eastern Conference Finals MVP, Pascal Siakam, lead the Pacers in points (19) and tied for second in rebounds (10), behind Aaron Nesmith (12) in their Game 1 win over the Thunder.

https://twitter.com/Pacers/status/1931365541555630288

Oklahoma on the Road

The Oklahoma City Thunder are coming off of a 123-107 win on Sunday to even the series 1-1. The Thunder are led by NBA MVP, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, who scored 38 points in Game 1 and 34 points in Game 2 of the NBA Finals. SGA has stood above the rest in these playoffs averaging 30.4 points so far in 14 games. Additionally, he has lead the team in scoring in all but two playoff games, and leads in assists in all but four.

The Thunder has had five losses in the 2025 playoffs, three of them coming on the road. In their only trip to Indianapolis this season, OKC came out on top 120-114.

Things we love to see: THIS ⤵️ pic.twitter.com/8b3Em7TnGs — OKC THUNDER (@okcthunder) June 9, 2025

Up Next

Tonight’s game is scheduled to start at 8:30 p.m. on ABC.

At home, the Pacers looks to protect their court, while the Thunder look to keep the underdogs quiet for the second consecutive game.

The Finals will continue in Indiana on Friday for Game 4. Next week, the teams head to Oklahoma City for Game 5 on Monday.