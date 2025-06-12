Gators Matching Up With Blue Devils in ACC/SEC Challange.

Share Facebook

The Reigning NCAA Men’s Basketball Champion Florida Gators are heading to Durham, North Carolina, to Play ACC juggernaut Duke. This highly anticipated matchup is part of a series of non-conference matchups for Florida early in the 2025-26 season, such as the Jimmy V Classic and Hall of Fame Series.

Both teams have lost some of their biggest names that led both squad to the Final Four. For the Gators, their star guards in Walter Clayton, Alijah Martin and Will Richard, who all graduated. For the Blue Devils, Cooper Flagg and Kon Knueppel depart after one season each for next year’s NBA Draft.

That does not mean either team will lack talent next season. With Boogie Fland and Xavian Lee joining through the transfer portal, Florida has immediately reset after a championship. Duke will feature Cameron and Cayden Boozer, twin brothers who have been two of the most anticipated high-school recruits in this year’s class,

Florida basketball to play Duke at Cameron Indoor Stadium in 2025-26 SEC-ACC Challenge #Gators https://t.co/Ht71uWDAeb via @gainesvillesun — KevinBrockwayGators (@KevinBrockwayG1) June 11, 2025

Two of the Best

Last season was a special showing by Todd Golden and the Gators. With a dominant regular season, winning the SEC and beating two different No. 1 ranked teams throughout the year, the Gators entered March Madness as a 1-seed. Behind a historic tournament run from Walter Clayton and several late-game comebacks, the Gators nocked off No.1 seeds Auburn and Houston to the win the NCAA Tournament. In San Antonio, Florida claimed its third national championship, finishing its season 36-4.

For the Blue Devils, their story did not have the same fairy tale ending. Duke dominated the regular season and went into the tournament as the No. 1 overall seed. They won the ACC and projected No.1 pick Cooper Flagg played one of the greatest Freshman seasons in college basketball history. They led by double digits late in the Final Four against Houston. It seemed as if Florida and Duke were destined to dance in the national championship. However, huge shots from Emanuel Sharp, cold shooting, and sloppy turnovers ended in Duke’s elimination. Ending their hopes of a national title.

https://twitter.com/MarchMadnessMBB/status/1909444247532548497

Big Name Clash

Now, the Gators begin their journey towards attempting back-to-back championship runs. With Alex Condon, Reuben Chinyelu and Thomas Haugh returning as well as big name transfers, Florida set itself up to compete. For Duke, the nation’s best recruiting class is an easy way to bounce back from failure.

Two teams at the top of the college basketball world are set to face off. Cameron Indoor Stadium will host two projected Top 10 teams for next season on Dec. 2 in the SEC/ACC Challenge.