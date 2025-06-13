Florida Football’s 2025 Kickoff Times Announced

Share Facebook

The Florida Gators’ 2025 kickoff times for this upcoming season have been announced, with 11 of the 12 games featuring an official kickoff or window time. On Wednesday, the SEC and ESPN released their full TV schedule for this season, with games getting a time or a game window to be announced closer to the actual date.

Florida has confirmed kickoff times for four of its 12 games, including the first three matchups against Long Island, USF, and LSU, along with its Week 10 rivalry game against Georgia. The SEC assigned kickoff windows to seven of the remaining eight games.

All but one game received a flexible kickoff window—either between 3:30–4:30 p.m. or 6–8 p.m.—with just one game locked into an afternoon slot (3:30 or 4:30 p.m.) on October 18th against Mississippi State.

The only game not given a time is week four’s road trip down south to Miami. The ACC controls all games, including non-conference matchups played at home venues.

But it will be the first time since 2001 that Florida will not be playing a noon game. Per the schedule release, Florida will play all of its games at 3:30 p.m. or later.

The rest of the schedule will go as follows:

Week 1: Long Island University Aug. 30, 7 p.m. ET, ESPN+/SEC Network+

Week 2: South Florida Sept. 6, 4:15 p.m. ET, SEC Network

Week 3: @ LSU Sept. 13, 7:30 p.m. ET, ABC

Week 4: @ Miami Sept. 20, TBA

Week 5: BYE

Week 6: vs. Texas: Oct. 4 flex

Week 7: @ Texas A&M: Oct. 11, flex

Week 8: vs. Mississippi State (homecoming): Oct. 18, afternoon

Week 9: BYE

Week 10: Georgia (in Jacksonville): Nov. 1, 3:30 p.m. ET, ABC

Week 11: @ Kentucky: Nov. 8, flex

Week 12: @ Ole Miss: Nov. 15, flex

Week 13: vs. Tennessee: Nov. 22, flex

Week 14: vs. Florida State: Nov. 29, flex