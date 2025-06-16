Share Facebook

Twitter

The Florida Gators women’s team wrapped up their track and field season on Saturday by competing in the final day of the NCAA Outdoor Track and Field Championships.

On the final day of the competition, Florida had six athletes participate, adding 14 points for the Gators. After placing third in the NCAA Discus event in her freshman and sophomore years, Alida Van Daalen placed second in this year’s competition. Further, she recorded a throw of 64.94m, the best discus throw for a Gator in the history of the NCAA Outdoor Track and Field Championships.

Sprinting up the leaderboard

Florida freshman Habiba Harris walked into the championship meet as the favorite for the competition; however, she suffered an apparent leg injury during the 4x100m relay that prevented her from finishing the race.

This was a big blow for the Gators as Habiba could not compete in the hurdles final due to the injury. Coming off the best finish from a Gator in the 100m since 2008, Anthaya Charlton placed 4th in the 100m sprint, finishing with a time of 11.19 and gaining five points for Florida.

Also, Gabrielle Mathews managed to place eighth in the 200m final. After placing eighth in the race, she was rewarded with First-Team All-American Honors. Mathews barely qualified for the finals as she was the last to earn a spot. Gabrielle managed to earn a point for the team.

https://twitter.com/GatorsTF/status/1934085295508787352

Freshman debut

Freshman Asia Phillips competed in her first NCAA Championship event final and placed ninth in the Triple Jump competition. Despite being unable to earn a point for the Gators, she still had a strong outing in her debut by recording a jump of 13.13m that earned her a place on the All-American Second-team for the second time.