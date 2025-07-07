Gators Baseball Lands 9th Portal Commit

Share Facebook

Florida adds another portal commit this month as Ole Miss infielder Ethan Surowiec has committed to Florida, per Gator Country’s Nick Marcinko. Suriowec joins Cole Stanford and Sam Miller as the third portal commit this month and the ninth overall.

Standing at 6-foot-1, 220 pounds, Surowiec has shown the ability to play all positions on the field at a high level. However, he has been most comfortable at the corners, where he is projected to play for Florida.

Ethan Surowiec homers in his first career start!@SurowiecE x #HottyToddy pic.twitter.com/VZHB8ZRtJM — Ole Miss Baseball (@OleMissBSB) May 14, 2025

The sample size was small for Surowiec, who did not see the field much as a true freshman this season. In limited action, three starts, all as a designated hitter, he went 6-for-16 (.375) with two homers and eight RBIs. While the batting average was good, Surowiec struck out seven of those 16 at-bats.

The positive is that the sample size is small enough for people not to worry about it too much. Surowiec has shown signs of improvement with a tremendous summer ball season with the Duluth Huskies in the Northwoods League. With the Huskies, Surowiec has cut the strikeout numbers down to 21 times in 96 at-bats, or 21 percent.

He hit the cover off the baseball with a .427 average, seven home runs, 17 extra base hits, and 36 RBIs. Not to mention his 1.357 OPS, .844 slugging percentage, and a .513 on-base percentage.

The Gators might have found their replacements for the left side of the infield, replacing Bobby Boser and Colby Shelton. Miller, who committed back on July 4, should fill in nicely at shortstop, where he started all year at Columbia.

And Surowiec will likely move to third, although he also has experience at first, if they want to give first baseman Brendan Lawson more reps at the hot corner, where he played in high school.