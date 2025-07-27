Florida’s Ground Game Expected To Take Next Step

Share Facebook

Florida football’s running game showed signs of life in 2024, finishing eighth in the SEC and 67th in the nation with 2,096 yards. The Gators averaged 161.2 yards on the ground in 2024, working with a handful of backs after senior Montrell Johnson Jr. went down with an injury for a portion of the year. With much of the running back production returning, the Gators’ ground game is expected to reach new heights this fall.

Run the Baugh

Johnson’s injury allowed for true freshman back Jadan Baugh to explode onto the scene as the Gators’ key contributor in the backfield. Baugh led the way for Florida with 673 yards and seven touchdowns, earning freshman All-SEC honors.

Baugh and quarterback DJ Lagway made school history in their first career starts against Kentucky, becoming Florida’s first freshman running back and quarterback tandem to start a game. In that game, Baugh made his history of his own in that game, toting the rock 22 times for 106 yards with five trips to the endzone. Baugh delivered one of his biggest runs of the season against No. 22 LSU, breaking loose for a 55-yard touchdown that ultimately sealed the 27-16 win.

JADEN BAUGH PUTS LSU TO BED pic.twitter.com/OiqZVMbjzG — Unnecessary Roughness (@UnnecRoughness) November 16, 2024

Now, Baugh enters this season as the top back in the room, looking to improve on those numbers. He stands behind an offensive line that projects to be one of the nation’s best in 2025.

A Dominant Front Five

Up front, Florida returns four starters, including two possible NFL talents. First is center Jake Slaughter, a 2024 First-Team All-American, joined by left tackle Austin Barber, a Preseason Third-Team All-American. Knijeah Harris returns at guard and will pair with redshirt senior Damieon George Jr., who moves to guard from tackle. Sophomore Bryce Lovett, who made three starts and earned Freshman All-SEC honors, will replace him at tackle.

According to Brett Ciancia of Pick Six Previews, Florida had an O-line run push of 4.4, placing them 49th nationally. As Florida’s returning linemen continue to develop, the team could rank much higher next season.

After Baugh, whose next?

After Baugh, redshirt senior Ja’Kobi Jackson will be the second feature back in this offense. Jackson had his best season in 2024, rushing for 509 yards and seven touchdowns. His best showings came against Florida’s highest-ranked opponents, Georgia and Texas, combining for 190 yards and two touchdowns in those matchups.

TOUCHDOWN! Ja’Kobi Jackson TIES IT 20-20 – 7:29 to go pic.twitter.com/Q7mnr6UH6j — Stadium and Gale: A Florida Gators Podcast (@StadiumAndGale) November 2, 2024

The battle for the third depth chart spot comes down to redshirt sophomore Treyaun Webb and redshirt freshman KD Daniels.

Webb came into the 2024 campaign as Johnson Jr.’s backup, but a lower-body injury forced Webb to miss multiple games. In November, Swamp247’s Zach Goodall reported that he had suffered a fractured tibia, effectively ending his season. Webb finished with 21 carries, 93 yards, and one touchdown.

Daniels enters his second year in Gainesville with a limited sample size. As a freshman, Daniels only had 11 carries for 77 yards. His big moment came in the 33-8 win over Tulane, scoring his first career touchdown for the Gators.

Head Coach Billy Napier has consistently rotated his backs, meaning third spot in the depth chart will also get plenty of touches. In any case, Florida has enough depth at the position to seriously improve in the backfield next season.