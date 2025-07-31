Florida Football Making Strides in Second Day of Fall Camp

Share Facebook

Florida Gator Football began fall camp Wednesday, continuing to strengthen on and off the field. Following day two, players noted the team’s improvement thus far.

Competitive Energy

Fall camps are typically some of the most intense training periods for each college football program. In a team stacked with talent, players are fighting to move up the depth chart in the weight room and on the practice field.

The fourth cornerback spot has been one of the more intense positional battles of the offseason. Senior cornerback Devin Moore said that competition excites him.

“All these guys are in a position where if they go out there and practice every day and put it on display, they’re all going to get a chance to play during this season,” Moore said.

Last season, Moore stepped up to mentor other players after his season-ending injury against Georgia game and that has not changed since he stepped back on the field. He said that he is replicating the assistance of players who helped him.

Locker Room Atmosphere

Both Moore and tight end Hayden Hansen acknowledged that the 2025 squad is a well-bonded group.

“No matter if you’re a freshman or a super senior seventh year, it’s like you guys met five years ago,” Moore said. “That’s how close everybody is.”

Redshirt junior Hansen said there are many ways for them to bond off the field to ensure trust in big moments.

Improving Every Day

The Gators are continuing to hit the weight room after a successful offseason. Players at Thursday’s media availability noted major improvements in strength and conditioning after the offseason.

Coming to Florida ahead of the 2024 season, running back Ja’Kobi Jackson has seen great improvement in his game since taking the JUCO route.

The redshirt senior said everything Florida offered him has helped him get better, but his biggest motivation comes from his teammates and knowing his why: his mother and 11 siblings.

“I never watched my mom give up on us,” Jackson said. “She always came through and did what she needed to do, so that’s why I do what I need to.”

Jackson put in the extra work necessary to level up to the Gator standard and the talent in the SEC. He and Jadan Baugh present an exciting one-two punch for Florida in the running game this season.

Coach Billy Napier addressed quarterback DJ Lagway’s injury in a press conference Tuesday, stating that he will be “modified” due to his calf injury. Hansen said that Aidan Warner has stepped up and made great strides in his ability behind the wheel, in addition to graduate transfer Harrison Bailey and true freshman Tramell Jones Jr.

Up Next

The Gators continue fall camp Saturday in preparation for their season opener against LIU on August 30 at 7 p.m.