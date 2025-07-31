Six More Gator Football Players Named to Award Watchlists

Share Facebook

With fall training camp in full swing, six more Florida Gators earned spots on award watchlists this week. On Monday, the quarterback DJ Lagway was named to the Maxwell Award watchlist. Since then, Lagway and five other Gators have received nominations for post-season accolades.

On Thursday, Lagway added to his preseason nominations with an Allstate Wuerffel Trophy Award nomination. The Wuerffel Trophy honors former Heisman Trophy and National Championship-winning quarterback Danny Wuerffel and his foundation.

The committee gives the trophy to the college football player who shows leadership in the field of community service while in college. To qualify, a player must have a 3.0 or higher GPA, be a first-team player at FBS, and participate in sustained and documented community service activities.

Lagway has been involved in various community service organizations, including Education Foundation, Alachua Habitat for Humanity, Made for More, SWAG (Southwest Advocacy Group), Ronald McDonald House, Special Olympics, Food4Kids, Balance 180, and Feeding Tampa Bay.

Along with those acts, he has also committed much of his time to his foundation, the DJ Lagway Foundation. The foundation partners with UF Health, providing resources and opportunities are provided for underprivileged kids to achieve their goals and access necessary resources. It also allows UF Health to support community programs such as wellness drives and health screenings.

Baugh up the Paul Hornung Award

Running back Jadan Baugh joins Lagway as a watch list recipient on Thursday, earning a spot on the Paul Hornung Award watchlist. The Paul Hornung Award is given to the most versatile player in college football. Since the award was established in 2010, no Gator has ever won the award.

As a freshman, Baugh was a spark plug for this Florida offense that needed someone to step up in the running back room after injuries started to take a toll. In 2024, Baugh rushed for 673 yards in 133 carries – four of those games surpassing 70 yards or more. He paired that with an eight total touchdown season – seven being on the ground, and earned Freshman All-SEC honors.

His biggest game of the year last year was in debut as a starter against Kentucky. Baugh rushed for 106 yards on 22 carries and made his mark with five touchdowns against the Wildcats.

Not only did he average 5.1 yards-per-carry on the ground, but he also served as Florida’s primary return man on kickoffs. There, he averaged 21.55 yards a return and was one of 11 players in FBS to have two 30-yard run backs.

A trio of big men up for the Outland and Nagurski

On Tuesday, a trio of Gators were named to the Outland and Bronko Nagurski trophies. First-team All-American center Jake Slaughter and tackle Austin Barber both landed on the watchlist for the Outland Trophy. The Football Writers Association of America awards the Outland Trophy to the nation’s best interior offensive lineman.

They will announce the winner of the Outland Trophy on Dec. 12, 2025

Defensive tackle Caleb Banks was named to the Nagurski Trophy watch list. The Football Writers Association presents Bronko Nagurski Trophy to the nation’s top defensive player. Banks comes into this season with expectations of being one of the nation’s best defensive tackles.

In 10 games, Banks had 21 total tackles, 10 solo tackles, 4.5 sacks, and one forced fumble. His four-tackle, 2.5 sack game against Ole Miss earned him SEC Defensive Player of the Week.

The FWAA will announce the Bronko Nagurski Trophy winner on Dec. 8, 2025.