Wong, Blakely to Compete at U.S. Gymnastics Championships

Florida student assistant coach Leanne Wong and sophomore Skye Blakely are set to compete at the Xfinity U.S. Gymnastics Championships Aug. 7-10.

The top competitors from this event will be invited to the Worlds and Pan Am Games selection camp in September.

U.S. Classic

Wong competed at the 2025 U.S. Classic on July 19. She competed a shaky bar routine, as she was building up stamina after a long college season. However, she came back tying for fifth on the balance beam.

“College routines are obviously shorter,” Wong said. “They’re like half of my bar routine, but just continuing to work the numbers and continuing the conditioning and building up that stamina has been good.”

The recently graduated Gator is staying in Gainesville as a student assistant coach, while finishing her master’s program, training for elite gymnastics and keeping her numerous businesses up and running. She even started a coffee business called the LW Sip Shop in the offseason.

“I think that it’s just a great asset to have her around,” general manager and associate head coach Owen Field said. “It’s a great example for the team, and I think her stepping into a student coaching role is going to be a big benefit for us.”

Three verbal commits in the 2026 recruiting class for the Gators also competed at the U.S. Classic. Most notably, Simone Rose placed second in the all-around competition. She also placed third on vault and second on bars.

Dulcy Caylor finished second on the vault and 11th in the all-around. Jayla Hang only competed two events, tying with Wong on the beam.

Blakely said that she is excited to see her future teammates in competition this summer.

Arkansas’s Joscelyn Roberson finished third in the all-around, and Wong said it was cool seeing and competing against her fellow Olympic alternate from 2024. The two last saw each other when the Razorbacks defeated the Gators in early February, and they will meet again at the U.S. Championships.

U.S. Championships

Joining Wong in New Orleans, Blakely petitioned and was accepted to compete in the U.S. Championships after missing out on the 2024 Olympic team due to an achilles tear at the Olympic Trials.

She competed only bars in her freshman season with Florida, as she was still on the road to recovery less than a year from her injury. She showcased her abilities on beam in an exhibition meet on senior night, but did not officially compete on the apparatus last season.

Since she did not have the opportunity to go to Paris in 2024, Blakely has her sights set on the 2028 Olympic Games in L.A.

“Knowing how close I was to making the team, knowing how ready I was, just the injury keeping me back from making that team just motivates me even more,” Blakely said.

Now, Blakely will compete both bars and beam at the U.S. Championships. She will represent the University of Florida on the elite stage for the first time.

Skye Blakely is planning to compete at next month's U.S. Championships, set for August 7-10 in New Orleans, a year after tearing her Achilles ahead of Olympic Trials. Blakely's petition to championships was accepted, per https://t.co/WfXsZqgQx2. pic.twitter.com/HCvJILbSyB — Gymnastics Now (@Gymnastics_Now) July 18, 2025

The women begin day one of competition at the U.S. Championships Friday and compete in finals on Sunday.