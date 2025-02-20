Florida Gymnastics’ Wong: Balancing It All

Share Facebook

There are several stars on the No. 5-ranked Florida Gators gymnastics team. One of the biggest is, without a doubt, Leanne Wong. In addition to being a 22-time All-American, the senior has scored eight career perfect 10.0s – a feat many gymnasts never accomplish even once.

Her most recent came last week on the beam against Auburn. Her second perfect score on the apparatus added to her 39.75 all-around score – helping her earn the title of SEC Gymnast of the Week and Inside Gymnastics’ National Gymnast of the Week.

In addition to her immense talent, Wong has a busy life outside of the gym. She’s a health and education behavior major on the pre-med track and balances a small business, a foundation and much more.

Elite Training

While preparing for the collegiate season, Wong also trained with the Florida coaches in elite gymnastics. In summer 2024, she placed seventh in the Core Hydration Classic all-around. She also earned her sixth consecutive U.S. Senior National Team berth after coming in eighth at the Xfinity U.S. Gymnastics Championships.

At the end of June, Wong was named a Team USA replacement athlete for the 2024 Paris Summer Olympics, a title she earned in 2021 as well.

Skills she trained in elite gymnastics also made their way into some of her college routines. She tried a new beam mount, which she competed in elite last season, but it has since been changed.

“It just wasn’t the best skill for college gymnastics,” Wong said. She also recently debuted a new beam dismount.

Bowtique and a Book

Everyone who has watched Wong compete may have noticed a signature part of her gymnastics look – her hair bow. After wearing hair bows for several years, Wong founded her business, Leanne Wong Bowtique, in December 2021. She started by selling handmade hair bows, but has since expanded to selling bows, leotards and other apparel.

USA Gymnast and Entrepreneur Leanne Wong shares where she finds inspiration for her small business at #CNBCSmallBiz pic.twitter.com/5CpkeAdJYw — CNBC Events (@cnbcevents) May 2, 2024

As if starting her own business weren’t enough, Wong also found time to write a book. She announced her book, “My Journey: Trust the Process” in March 2024. It talks about Wong’s journey to reach the highest level of gymnastics, the highs and lows, and the life lessons she has learned.

Leanne Wong Foundation

Even after all that, Wong still saw places in the community where she could make a difference. She launched the Leanne Wong Foundation in September 2024, in which she partners with the local homeless shelter, GRACE Marketplace to donate leftover food from dining halls on the University of Florida campus. She got the inspiration after seeing how much leftover food the dining halls had at the end of each week and found a way to bridge the gap.

Wong also has plans to expand her foundation beyond the UF campus. She has partnered with Cilantro Tacos, a local restaurant, on saving food after events with lots of leftovers. Mi Apa Latin Cafe is also next on Wong’s list.

All for the Gators

Despite having so much on her plate, Wong said she excels under a heavy workload. Competing for the Florida Gators is one of her key priorities. As the team enters the second half of the season, Wong is trying to savor every minute of her senior season.