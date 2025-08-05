RB Jadan Baugh earns a spot on Doak Walker Award Watch List

Share Facebook

Twitter

Gators sophomore running back Jadan Baugh earns a spot on the Doak Walker Award Watch list on Tuesday. It is the second preseason award Baugh is up for – on July 31, he was named to the Paul Hornung Award watch list.

Each year, the Doak Walker Award committee honors the nation’s most outstanding running back for their performance on the field, in the classroom, and in the community. Named after three-time All-American SMU running back Doak Walker, the committee has presented the award annually since its founding in 1989.

https://twitter.com/GatorsFB/status/1952756949826654592

Baugh exploded onto the scene halfway through his freshman year, stepping up when injuries plagued the Gators’ running back room. Baugh stepped up, and in his first career start against Kentucky, rushed for 106 yards on 22 carries and made his mark with five touchdowns against the Wildcats.

He finished the season with 673 yards, averaging 5.1 yards per carry, and found the end zone seven times. His achievements on the field earned him Freshman All-SEC Honors.

Baugh was just as strong in the classroom, earning a spot on the SEC Fall Academic Honor Roll.

Taking the next step

With year two on the horizon, the Gators will rely on Baugh to lead a rushing attack carrying high expectations. The group ranked 67th in rushing last year, but returns four starters to the offensive line that was top 50 in FBS in run push. Head coach Billy Napier spoke about Baugh at his first press conference last week. Crediting the back for his physical stature, but wants to see him take the next step as a leader.

“But it’s about doing all the things that require no talent. Can you buy into this idea that you’re unlimited improvement when it comes to your skill set, your toughness and resilience, your football intelligence, and then what type of teammate you are,” Napier said.

“And I think for him, he’s got a bright future in the game. But he’s done a good job of improving all these areas that have nothing to do with physical talent, you know. And I think he’s a great teammate. He’s a leader. And I think we want to continue to challenge him to be that. So, look, you want to have a good team, some of your better players have gotta kind of walk around setting the standard. We’re challenging him to do that.”

The Doak Walker Award National Selection Committee will announce the winner on Dec. 12, 2025.