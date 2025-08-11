AP Ranks Florida At No. 15 in Preseason Football Poll

Share Facebook

Twitter

The Associated Press (AP) released its preseason top 25 on Monday, and ranked the Florida Gators at No. 15 in the poll. The Gators rank in the top 25 for the first time since 2021, when Florida entered the season at No. 13. Earlier this month, Florida arrived at No.17 on the AFCA Coaches Poll top 25 – making that the first time since 2021.

Florida rolls in at No.15 in the AP preseason poll. Other SEC teams ranked in top 25 are: 1. Texas

5. Georgia

8. Alabama

9. LSU

13. South Carolina

18. Oklahoma

19. Texas A&M

21. Ole Miss

24. Tennessee @WRUF981 pic.twitter.com/BfxtdPVAdG — Hunter DeLauder (@DelauderHunter) August 11, 2025

At his weekly press conference on Monday, head coach Billy Napier responded to the ranking. His sentiment was similar to his words regarding the coaches’ poll.

“These are fun to cover, but ultimately the games will be played this fall, and that’ll decide who ends the year ranked what,” Napier said. “We have work to do to get ready for those opportunities, so 20 days until we spot the ball.”

I think we’re focused on the work at hand. But hey, good to be ranked in the preseason. But we all know those are projections and we’re gonna have to go perform to earn those.”

Tough Road Ahead

Similar to last season, the Gators face a murderers’ row of opponents in 2025 – with seven teams ranked in the top 25 and four of those seven inside the top 10. That would include: No.1 Texas, No.5 Georgia, No.9 LSU, No.10 Miami, No.19 Texas A&M, No.21 Ole Miss, and No.24 Tennessee.

The gauntlet kicks off with back-to-back road games, starting at No.9 LSU on Sept. 13 and Miami on Sept. 20. They then open October with No.1 Texas on Oct. 4 and hit the road again for No.19 Texas A&M the following week. Their November schedule starts in Jacksonville on Nov.1 against Georgia, a visit to No. 21 Ole Miss on Nov. 15 and closing conference play at home against No. 24 Tennessee on Nov. 22.

Facing a similar task last season, the Gators managed an 8-5 overall record, despite going 2-4 against ranked opponents.