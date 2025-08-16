Gators’ Linebacker Unit Balances Star Power, Depth

After breaking down the interior defensive line and the EDGE units, we move on up to the second level to discuss the Gators’ linebacker room. The key this season will be replacing the experience lost at the linebacker position last year.

Florida must replace Shemar James, Derek Wingo, and RJ Moten, who combined for 898 snaps last season. Luckily, Florida’s returning production makes it one of the deepest and most experienced groups in the country. The one-two-punch of juniors Grayson “Pup”Howard and Jaden Robinson take over at middle linebacker, while sophomores Myles Graham and Aaron Chiles will split time at weak-side linebacker.

“Our linebacker room is about as deep as anybody in the country. I think we’re sitting on, whatever, three, four guys that are NFL guys,” DC Ron Roberts said on July 29. “You know what I mean? They’re all going to have an opportunity. Where does that go? Depending how their career goes, but how well they produce and how well they perform, and how well they stay healthy, whether they go in the second round or fourth, but those are all guys that are going to be high draft picks that are going to play extremely well. So we’re extremely deep.”

Roberts went on to mention two freshmen who could see some playing time – Myles Johnson and Ty Jackson.

“And then we got two freshmen who came in that are exciting. They’re going to have to fight their way to get in the lineup because what we have is pretty deep, but they’re both extremely athletic, can run, and make plays. So we just gotta get them comfortable, and as we go through the season, put them in situations they can handle and have success,” Roberts said.

After an 18 total freshman year at South Carolina, Howard transferred to Florida in 2024 and made an immediate impact at middle linebacker. He posted 37 total tackles, 17 solo, one sack, a forced fumble, and two fumble recoveries.

Grayson Howard earned his nickname "Pup" in 8th grade while playing on varsity. His coach called him Pup because, he said, "I know one day you'll be a big dog." Now he's manning the middle of the Gators defense.

Howard’s season ended early after he injured his ankle against Texas in Week 11. His fall camp started slow, as the ankle kept him out during the first week, but he returned to practice soon after.

After Howard went down for the year, Robinson’s playing time and role increased, starting the remaining four games in his absence and making the most of it. Robinson recorded 52 tackles last season, with 17 of them in the final four games. He also had 28 solo tackles, 3.5 sacks, and eight quarterback pressures in 13 games.

“I think that J-Rob is intelligent. I think his football intelligence shows up. This is a guy who played safety, then played kind of an apex nickel position, then moved in to play stack-backer in year one here. I just think he keeps getting better,” Head coach Billy Napier said on April 1 via Gator Country’s Nick Marcinko.

Shifting to weak-side linebacker is where Graham and Chiles continue to battle for the starting spot. Both guys had very strong freshman campaigns, considering the two had drastic starts to their time here at Florida. Heading into his first spring, Graham needed back surgery, forcing him to miss all of spring camp.

Despite all of that, Graham found himself in the rotation, appeared in all 13 games, played 183 defensive snaps, he tacked up 30 total tackles, nine solo, one sack, a forced fumble, one interception, and four pressures. His on-field performance earned him Freshman All-SEC honors.

Chiles was a summer enrollee but still managed to play in every game last year. In 130 defensive snaps, Chiles racked up 23 total tackles, 10 solo, two pressures, and one sack. Chiles has had a strong fall camp and great first scrimmage, totaling four would-be sacks and forcing a fumble.

“Man, he’s a freak of nature,” Graham said Friday, talking about his fellow teammate. ” That’s my brother, and he’s been balling out this fall camp. He is not just fast and physical on the field, he’s smart, knows what is coming, and can call the plays out.”

“He’s a dog and he is hungry. So I think this year will be a great year for him.”

This season’s could-be standout freshman duo is Jackson and Johnson.

Jackson originally was a USC commit, but on Nov. 25, 2024, he decommitted and committed to Florida that same day. A Fort Lauderdale native, Jackson played at Seminole Ridge High School, where he started at varsity every year. Jackson posted 391 career total tackles, 162 solo, 15.5 tackles-for-loss, six sacks, and four interceptions.

Florida's linebacker room includes Pup Howard, Myles Graham, Jaden Robinson, Aaron Chiles, and Ty Jackson.

Johnson, a three-star athlete from T.R. Miller in Brewton, AL, originally committed to Alabama but decommitted on July 3, 2024, before pledging to Florida seven days later. A two-sport athlete in high school, playing basketball and football. On the gridiron, he served most of his time his senior year at running back. He rushed for 1,381 yards, averaging 8.6 yards per carry, and scored 29 touchdowns.

Johnson is a summer enrollee, so it could delay his chances of getting as much time as Jackson, who started in the spring, but both should be key depth pieces for Florida.

