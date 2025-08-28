Former Florida Players Take on US Open in Full Force

Former Florida tennis players Anna Danilina and Diego Hidalgo will represent The Swamp on one of the sport’s biggest stages today.

They will both compete in doubles at the US Open at UTSA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center in New York.

Hidalgo to Face No. 2 Seed

Hidalgo, a former All-American and key contributor to Florida’s success in the SEC during his time in Gainesville, serves up the action at 11 a.m. with doubles partner Arjun Kadhe. They face an opening-round challenge against No. 2-ranked team of Mate Pavić-Marcelo Arévalo.

Danilina Returns to NY with Momentum

Danilina will take the court with her partner Aleksandra Krunić later in the day. While the exact time still has yet to be announced, the pair secured the No. 9 seed in the main draw and head into the first round against the unseeded team of Bibiane Schoofs-Antonia Ružić as favorites.

Danilina and Krunić have made an excellent pair. They enter the US Open after taking home the title at the Tennis in the Land tournament in Cleveland last weekend. Their recent success and undeniable team chemistry makes them a formidable duo.

From Gainesville to Grand Slams

Hidalgo and Danilina’s journeys from the collegiate level into professional tennis reflect the strength of Florida’s tennis program. Both players achieved great success in their time at UF and continue to show their love for their alma mater.

Be on the lookout during the US Open pic.twitter.com/21vg59RPZ7 — Gators Men’s Tennis (@GatorsMTN) August 24, 2025

Danilina proudly displays her love for the Gators in her Instagram bio with the hashtag #GatorsAlways. Hidalgo keeps his Gator ties strong, tagging both the UF men’s tennis Instagram account and Florida’s official Instagram in his bio.

Gators Playing Solo in the US Open

Former UF tennis players representing the Gators in the singles portion of the tournament include No. 6-ranked Ben Shelton and No.32-ranked McCartney Kessler. Shelton heads into the third round of the US Open on Friday after defeating his previous two opponents in straight sets.

Kessler was defeated in the second round Wednesday by unranked Markéta Vondroušová in straight sets to end her journey in this year’s Open.

Streaming for these matches is available on ESPN, ESPN+, ESPN2 or ABC networks. Coverage for the doubles matches today can be found on ESPN and ESPN+ with select matches airing during the day on ESPN2.

Coverage for singles matches begin on ESPN at 11:30 a.m. Friday with ESPN2 airing matches after 6 p.m. ET. ABC will begin coverage of the tournament Sunday at noon.

Category: Gainesville, Gator Sports, Gators Tennis, Tennis, University of Florida, US Open