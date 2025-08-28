Gators Soccer Looks to Break a Dry Spell Against UCF

The Florida soccer team looks to remain undefeated in Thursday’s match against the UCF Knights. This concludes a three-game homestand for Florida.

The Gators shut out the UNF Ospreys (1-2-1) on Sunday, 5-0. This marked a season-high in offensive output for Florida. Through three matches, the Gators are ranked 10th in the NCAA for total goals with nine.

The Gators’ offensive success can be attributed to their roster’s depth, which coach Samantha Bohon says gives her options to succeed.

“We’ve been really intentional to try to develop [depth] early,” Bohon said. “So hopefully it’ll pay off in big games, like Thursday.”

The Gators (2-1) have not beaten the Knights (4-0) since 2016, despite coming close last season in a 2-2 tie. Both teams have defeated the FAU Owls (0-3-1) and the USF Bulls (1-3) this season.

“I have a lot of respect for what they’re doing, so we know it’s going to be a formidable task,” Bohon said. “A great test for us nonconference.”

Florida looks to stay hot and extend its win streak to three games before going on the road Sunday to face Maryland. After Sunday’s win, freshman midfielder Sophia Sindelar and the Gators want to ride their momentum following a season-opening loss against Florida State.

“We are getting better each and every game … that’ll carry us and give us momentum and confidence to finally get some in the back of the net,” Sindelar said.

UCF’s Gabi Berchon will be a player the Gators need to contain. The Big 12 Freshmen of the Week recently scored the winning goal against LSU (2-2) to stay undefeated. Other players that could give Florida trouble are senior forwards Liz Worden and Rajanah Reed. All three players have two goals for the season and lead their team in points.

Today’s match at Donald R. Dizney Stadium is scheduled for a 7 p.m. start (ESPN+).

