Santa Fe Routs Zarephath Academy in Season Opener

The Santa Fe Raiders (1-0) took control in the second quarter and never wavered Friday night at home, defeating the Zarephath Academy Eagles (0-2) 54-14. The win marks Santa Fe’s first season-opening victory since 2019.

“It is a great feeling. This community really deserves it, they’ve had our back through all this time,” Raiders coach Earnest Graham said after the win. “We’re going to keeping giving them good football.”

Zarephath Academy came out with what Graham described as a “chaotic” style of play. They utilized multiple sets and combinations of personnel, including different players under center consistently.

“We played against a good Zarephath Academy team. What they do, they do really well,” Graham said. “They have a good identity. Those guys came out, they were a little bit chaotic.”

Following a Santa Fe punt on the first drive of the game, Zarephath Academy struck first with a 56-yard touchdown pass. They attempted a two-point conversion and were successful, going up 8-0 early.

The Raiders answered the score with a touchdown and field goal soon after, taking a 10-8 advantage at the end of the first quarter.

In an unorthodox sequence of events, the Eagles would snatch the lead right back. On fourth and 19, they didn’t send out the punt unit and instead ran a double-pass play, which resulted in a touchdown.

The trickery for Zarephath would be its last score of the night. From there on out, it was all Santa Fe. With time winding down in the first half, Raiders quarterback Kierian Whitesides hit Malcolm Merriex down the sidelines for a quick score.

WATCH: SANTE FE TAKES LEAD ON PASS FROM KIERAN WHITESIDES TO MALCOLM MERRIEX With momentum on their side, Santa Fe headed into the locker room leading the Eagles, 17-14.

In the second half, the Raiders wore out the Eagles, gradually sailing away with the victory. In the fourth quarter, they managed to score five touchdowns, three of which were on the defensive side of the ball.

Two of the defensive touchdowns were interceptions returned for touchdowns, pick sixes courtesy of Ivan Huppert and Merriex, respectively, and the third was a fumble recovered by Mason Nipper for a touchdown.

“They are a phenomenal group,” Graham said of the defense. “They’re very opportunistic, with getting the ball out and on the ground. We get our hands on [the ball], we’re going the other way with it. So I couldn’t be more proud of that group.”

Santa Fe running back Jasiah Powell shined offensively. He took the bulk of the carries and scored two rushing touchdowns.

Powell, a junior, said he models his game after Las Vegas Raiders rookie Ashton Jeanty and described his running style as a “bruiser.”

“I like to come down and I like to hit,” Powell said.

That was certainly on display as Zarephath Academy rarely had an answer for Powell when he got a touch. However, despite Powell’s performance and that of the defense, Graham gave player of the game honors to someone else.

“Our defense and special teams carried us, with Mayer Steen making some early field goals,” Graham said. “He’s the guy I think is player of the game.”

Steen, a junior, knocked through a 40-yard and 43-yard field goal in the victory while going a perfect 6-for-6 on extra points. On top of that, many of his kickoffs resulted in a touchback, he performed a successful onside kick and pinned the Eagles back deep in the few times the Raiders punted.

The Alachua community can enjoy the long-awaited opening win into the weekend before the Raiders spring back into action this week when they host Harvest Community (0-2).

Category: High School Sports, Uncategorized