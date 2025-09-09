Brendan Bett Headlines Long List of Gator Penalties Against USF

The Florida Gators made a complete 180 in the Week 2 loss to USF after not being penalized in the season-opener for the first time since 2021.

The Gators (1-1) were undisciplined on both sides of the ball, being flagged 11 times for 103 yards at home.

The loss in itself was a shock, and it returns coach Billy Napier to the hot seat. Penalties add to the argument against him. In a winning culture set by the coaching staff, the players should play for the team, disciplining themselves to prevent penalties. However, Napier can only control so much.

The most egregious violation was Brendan Bett’s unsportsmanlike conduct on the final drive of the game after spitting at a USF player that resulted in a 15-yard penalty and an automatic ejection. The Bulls (2-0) would take the drive down the field and hit a game-winning field goal as time expired to win 18-16. Penalties like those are when you start to question the commitment of the players.

Florida DL Brendan Bett was ejected after appearing to spit on another player. pic.twitter.com/VNfvjw15dF — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) September 7, 2025

“He compromised the team,” Napier said. “He made a selfish decision.”

Napier mentioned that Bett was remorseful and feels that he let the team down.

“It was out of character,” Napier said Monday.

The media asked Napier about a possible suspension. He said there will be internal consequences, but a suspension is confirmed, yet.

Napier is known for getting his players to rally behind him and play for the team like they did after a rough start in 2024, but it’ll be tougher to do it this year.

The Gators will have to clean up their act going into a game against No. 3 LSU (2-0) in Baton Rouge on Saturday night. The Tigers are only allowing about two yards per carry and penalties will make it difficult to sustain drives in Death Valley.

“We have work to do in front of us,” Napier said. “We have a lot of football ahead.”

Florida was able to upset LSU in the meeting last season in Gainesville, receiving seven penalties for 55 yards in that game. Coming off the most disappointing loss in Napier’s tenure as coach, the locker room will have to be completely bought into the program and show mental improvement to bounce back.

