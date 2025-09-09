Florida Football’s Brendan Bett Apologizes for Spitting Incident

Florida defensive tackle Brendan Bett issued a public apology Monday night via social media for spitting on an opponent during South Florida’s 18-16 upset in Gainesville Saturday.

Bett spat in USF offensive lineman Cole Skinner’s face on USF’s game-winning drive, resulting in an unsportsmanlike conduct penalty. Southeastern Conference officials ejected him immediately, as well.

“I want to sincerely apologize for my actions in the game this past Saturday. I let down my teammates, coaches, family and all of Gator Nation,” Bett said in the post. “That is not the person or player I strive to be.”

Florida coach Billy Napier told reporters Monday that Bett will face internal discipline and hinted at Bett’s forthcoming apology. While Bett will miss the first half of Florida’s Week 3 game against LSU because of the ejection, Napier didn’t indicate that UF will suspend Bett any longer.

Napier added that Bett came to him behind closed doors and was very remorseful about the incident. He was directed to apologize to USF offensive lineman Cole Skinner, who Bett spat on.

“We spent quite a bit of time with him yesterday. Look, you know, I think that the kid is remorseful. I think he feels as if he let the team down,” Napier said. “When a young man comes into your office, and his immediate concern is how he didn’t represent this place the right way, I think that’s a good indication of his attitude towards it.”

Bett’s loogie was just one of a series of mistakes UF committed on USF’s final possession. The drive started with a defensive pass interference by cornerback Dijon Johnson, which partnered with Bett’s efforts for a pair of 15-yard penalties.

On top of those two infractions, a 29-yard screen pass put USF in the driver’s seat to win the game. Eventually, USF set up kicker Nico Gramatica for a 20-yard game-winning field goal to clinch the 18-16 victory.

Through two games, Bett has logged 47 snaps for Florida. Five of his eight total tackles this year came against USF.

Florida will face LSU in Baton Rouge, Louisiana, Saturday at 7:30 p.m. ET. on ABC.

