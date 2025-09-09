Skip to main content
Florida Gators coach Todd Golden continues to build for the future while preparing to make another national championship run during the 2025-26 season. (Matt Pendleton-Imagn Images)

Todd Golden Lands First Recruit in 2026 Class

By

September 9, 2025

Florida Gators men’s basketball landed a verbal commitment from three-star center Jones Lay on Tuesday night.

The 7-footer is the first recruit under Gators coach Todd Golden in the 2026 class. Lay attends Moravian Prep in Hickory, North Carolina, and is the No. 142 player in the 2026, according to Rivals. He also received Division I offers from South Carolina, Bryant, Loyola Marymount, George Mason and Old Dominion.

Lay made an official visit to Gainesville last weekend, along with Cole Cloer, the No. 27 ranked prospect in the class of 2026, according to 247 Sports. Golden and company hosted an open practice Saturday, which national champion guards Walter Clayton Jr. and Will Richard attended.

“I spent the most time with Thomas Haugh, Alex Kovatchev and Alex Condon,” Lay told Swamp247. “Seeing Florida practice is amazing, just how intense it is and the way they compete is just great to watch. I did get to meet Walt and Will, they seem like really great guys who have worked hard for what they have earned.”

Other Recruits

In addition to Cloer, Florida is pursuing four-star guard Jasiah Jervis (No. 39 according to 247 Sports) and four-star power forward Caleb Gaskins (the No. 24 according to 247 Sports). Both prospects are scheduled to make a visit to Gainesville in October.

Category: College Basketball, Gator Sports, Gators Men's Basketball, NCAA

Related Story

Gators Volleyball Swept by UNC in ACC-SEC Challenge

Related Story

Golf

Freshman Shines as Gators Golf Finishes Third at Cougar Classic