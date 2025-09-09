Todd Golden Lands First Recruit in 2026 Class

Florida Gators men’s basketball landed a verbal commitment from three-star center Jones Lay on Tuesday night.

The 7-footer is the first recruit under Gators coach Todd Golden in the 2026 class. Lay attends Moravian Prep in Hickory, North Carolina, and is the No. 142 player in the 2026, according to Rivals. He also received Division I offers from South Carolina, Bryant, Loyola Marymount, George Mason and Old Dominion.

Lay made an official visit to Gainesville last weekend, along with Cole Cloer, the No. 27 ranked prospect in the class of 2026, according to 247 Sports. Golden and company hosted an open practice Saturday, which national champion guards Walter Clayton Jr. and Will Richard attended.

Walter Clayton and Will Richard back in town and working with the guys today! pic.twitter.com/3PIc9QWK9C — Florida Victorious (@Fl_Victorious) September 6, 2025

“I spent the most time with Thomas Haugh, Alex Kovatchev and Alex Condon,” Lay told Swamp247. “Seeing Florida practice is amazing, just how intense it is and the way they compete is just great to watch. I did get to meet Walt and Will, they seem like really great guys who have worked hard for what they have earned.”

NEWS: 7-foot center Jones Lay has committed to Florida, he tells @Rivals. Ranked as the No. 142 overall player in the 2026 class, per Rivals. “Gator boys stay hot”https://t.co/Z7ZVAIkTcd pic.twitter.com/mETkLd0OrQ — Joe Tipton (@TiptonEdits) September 10, 2025

Other Recruits

In addition to Cloer, Florida is pursuing four-star guard Jasiah Jervis (No. 39 according to 247 Sports) and four-star power forward Caleb Gaskins (the No. 24 according to 247 Sports). Both prospects are scheduled to make a visit to Gainesville in October.

Category: College Basketball, Gator Sports, Gators Men's Basketball, NCAA