Florida Football Week 3 Injury Report: Caleb Banks is Back

Florida’s released its first injury report of the year Wednesday night ahead of its Week 3 matchup against LSU this Saturday. The Gators ruled out six players, including freshman wide receiver Dallas Wilson, who suffered a lower-body injury in fall camp.

Other expected names that were on the report include LJ McCray, Treyaun Webb, Micheal Caraway Jr., Scott Isacks and Fletcher Westphal. McCray joined the list this week after he broke his foot in Florida’s loss to USF. It’s a tough break for McCray, who missed time during fall camp after he suffered a lower-body injury. There was some hope that Webb would be back by now after undergoing surgery to repair a ruptured right hamstring in August. But he will remain out.

Caleb Banks is the most notable player to escape the list. He had yet to play this season after suffering a lower-leg injury during fall camp on Aug. 14. The 6-foot-6, 330-pound senior returned for his final season after a breakout campaign in 2024.

“I wanted to come back and play with my guys and be the first male in my family to graduate, first generation to graduate. I felt it was very important,” Banks said on July 16 at SEC Media Days. “And to come back, get a national championship, and, of course, have a higher draft stock for the NFL in the future.”

Banks provides much-needed help for the Gators up front, who are searching for more ways to create pressure. Last season against LSU, Banks had 3 tackles, 1 sack and a forced fumble. His disruptiveness is especially notable, as the Gators have had trouble forcing turnovers and getting into the back field this year. Through two games, Florida has one sack on the year, which came against FCS Long Island.

Coach Billy Napier has not fully confirmed Banks’ availability for Saturday, but his absence from the injury report signals progress.

“Caleb Banks is a force. He’s one of the best defensive linemen in the country,” Napier said. “We’ll see where he is at. He’s been able to practice this week, it’s been a good week. So, you know, [Thursday], Friday, game day, I feel good about it.”

Category: College Football, Feature Sports News, Gators Football, SEC