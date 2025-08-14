Caleb Banks Next Gator Sidelined With Lower-Leg Injury

Florida Defensive tackle Caleb Banks became the next Florida Gator to miss fall camp with a lower-leg injury, GatorsOnline’s Zach Abolverdi reports. After he did not participate in Thursday’s fall camp practice, the team revealed that Banks was in a walking boot after sustaining the injury.

BREAKING: Florida DL Caleb Banks is currently in a boot and out with a minor lower leg injury. STORY: https://t.co/uHxQmEnMtb pic.twitter.com/4zZJNzai2e — Zach Abolverdi (@ZachAbolverdi) August 14, 2025

Coaches do not consider the injury serious, listing Banks as day-to-day.

Banks missed all of spring after undergoing offseason foot surgery but has been a full participant in fall camp. He recently discussed his status with the media.

“I feel great. Just ready to play football, body feeling good, learning the game more, so ready to go,” Banks said on Aug. 8 about his previous injury via Swamp247 Zach Goodall.

The 6-foot-6, 330-pound senior from Detroit, Michigan, turned down the chance to go pro this past spring and decided to come back for his final year in the orange and blue to check off some unfinished business.

“I wanted to come back and play with my guys and be the first male in my family to graduate, first generation to graduate. I felt it was very important. And to come back, get a national championship, and of course have a higher draft stock for the NFL in the future,” Banks said on July 16 at SEC Media Days.

In 2024, Banks finished with 21 total tackles, 10 solo tackles, 4.5 sacks, and one forced fumble in 10 games. He also led the team with 29 quarterback pressures and 13 defensive stops. Entering 2025, he has already earned spots on the Bronko Nagurski Trophy and Chuck Bednarik Award watch lists.

He becomes the next Gator to join the lengthy list of players sidelined by a lower-body injury. News broke Monday that EDGE LJ McCray suffered a lower-body injury during a pile-up in practice last week. Coaches now consider him week-to-week.

Freshman wide receiver Dallas Wilson also went week-to-week with a lower-body injury earlier this month. Wilson will wear a hard cast below the knee for the time being.

Finally, running back Treyaun Webb is out indefinitely after undergoing surgery to repair a right hamstring on Aug. 4.

