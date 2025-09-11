No. 18 USF will play the No. 5 Miami Hurricanes in Week 3. The Bulls enter on a hot streak, having beaten a pair of Top 25 opponents to start the season.

But Miami is a tougher challenge. After facing the Hurricanes, the Bulls won’t meet another ranked team, meaning this matchup could define their ceiling.

Last season, the Hurricanes crushed the Bulls 50-14. Miami leads the series 6-1 since 2005.

USF upset No. 13 Florida 18-16 with a game-winning field goal in Week 2, marking its second consecutive win against ranked teams. In turn it climbed into the Associated Press Top 25 for the first time since 2018.

Miami is still riding a high of its own following a statement win against No. 6 Notre Dame in Week 1. So the narrative surrounding the matchup is all about momentum. In some ways, it’s a litmus test for whose early season wins hold more weight in the poll and College Football Playoff picture.

Through his first two games as a Hurricane, quarterback Carson Beck looks like a Heisman Trophy candidate, completing nearly 72% of his passes for 472 yards and four touchdowns with zero turnovers. The Hurricanes’ ability to protect the pocket, only one sack allowed this season, will be critical against a USF defense that thrives getting pressure through disguising looks.

The Bulls’ defense gave up more than 400 yards to Florida, but forced key red-zone stops and capitalized on turnovers. If Beck has time, Miami’s receivers could overwhelm USF’s secondary, which has shown vulnerability on deep throws.

On the other side of the ball, quarterback Byrum Brown is the engine of USF’s rise. Against the Gators, he passed for 263 yards and added 65 rushing yards. If Brown can extend drives with his legs and short throws, USF can neutralize Miami’s edge rushers.

The prediction is that USF makes enough plays to show its ranking is not a fluke. However, The Hurricanes’ depth, Beck’s efficiency and home-field advantage will prove to be too much. I’m going Hurricanes 34, Bulls 20.

Kickoff is set for 4:30 p.m. Saturday (The CW Network) at Hard Rock Stadium.

Category: ACC, College Football, Miami Hurricanes, USF