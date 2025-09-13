SEC Weekly Preview: Vols, Bulldogs Do Battle in Rocky Top

In a mouth-watering college football slate for the SEC on Saturday, the sport’s premier conference looks to deliver. Fans are spoiled for choice this weekend, with several ranked SEC matchups on deck.

Here are three games to watch:

Arkansas (2-0) vs. Ole Miss (2-0)

In a prime-time matchup in Fayetteville, the No. 9 Ole Miss Rebels hit the road to take on the Arkansas Razorbacks.

In 2024, the matchup marked a rough day for Arkansas. The team was met with a chorus of boos from the fans at halftime in a 63-31 rout.

Keys for Arkansas

Two games in this season, the Arkansas offense has produced. The Razorbacks had put up an impressive 591 yards per game this season, good for second in the SEC.

Much of this can be attributed to the improved quarterback play of Taylen Green. Green, who started for Arkansas in 2024, had a poor 2024 season for the Razorbacks. Green had 15 touchdowns compared to nine interceptions, with a 60.4% completion percentage.

This season, Green had shown greater efficiency. In two contests, Green had produced 561 passing yards with 10 touchdowns compared to two interceptions. His completion percentage was also up over ten points, at 71.9%.

Keys for Ole Miss

While still early in the season, the dominant run defense of the 2024 Rebels has not returned in 2025. Ole Miss had given up a 181.5 yards per game in its first two matchups, fourth worst among SEC squads. This figure is more than double what last season’s Rebels surrendered, which gave up an SEC-best 80.5 yards per game.

Ole Miss will also want to take advantage of the Razorbacks’ glaring weakness: pass defense. Arkansas finished dead last in passing yards per game in the SEC, as the secondary gave up an average of 247 yards per game.

Kickoff is scheduled for 7 p.m. Saturday on ESPN.

Georgia (2-0) vs. Tennessee (2-0)

In what has become one of the biggest SEC games of the season in the last few years, the No. 6 Georgia Bulldogs take on the No. 15 Tennessee Volunteers.

The two have faced off every season this century. The Bulldogs lead the all-time series at 29-23-2. Tennessee last beat the Bulldogs in 2016.

Keys for Georgia

The matchup will be the first true test of Georgia’s Gunner Stockton as a starting quarterback, his first in the SEC.

Georgia will also have to battle in the trenches on offense. The Bulldogs returned just one of their five offensive lineman from last season.

Two weeks in, the new offensive line for Georgia has been effective with no sacks allowed. The line will need to continue this against a Tennessee defense that was second in points per game (STAT) allowed in the SEC last season.

Keys for Tennessee

Tennessee’s offense in 2024 was powered by an elite running game. Star running back Dylan Sampson left via the 2025 NFL draft.

Tennessee elected to promote backup running back DeSean Bishop to starter. Bishop was effective in 2024 with his limited work rate, averaging 6.1 yards per carry with 74 carries.

Easily the biggest question mark for Tennessee will be its defense. Tennessee has been hit with the injury bug on the defensive side. Both of the Volunteers’ starting corners will not be available this week against Georgia, as reported by ESPN’s Pete Thamel.

Tennessee’s defense was among the SEC’s best a season ago. The unit was top five or better in every team defensive category and finished seventh in the nation in points per game last season (16.1), , according to ESPN.

Kickoff is at 3:30 p.m. on ABC.

Vanderbilt (2-0) vs. South Carolina (2-0)

The Gamecocks come into the matchup ranked No. 10 in this week’s Associated Press Poll rankings. While the team beat South Carolina State last week 38-10, it was below expectations.

Vanderbilt entered SEC play after a come-from-behind-victory on the road against Virginia Tech. Vanderbilt scored 34 unanswered points in the second half in the 44-20 win.

Keys for Vanderbilt

A big factor in this matchup will be the play of Vanderbilt quarterback Diego Pavia, who had a breakout season for the Commodores in 2024 with 28 total touchdowns scored.

While Vanderbilt’s offense has been elite this season, the passing game lagged behind. Vanderbilt’s passing offense is mid pack in the SEC so far, with an average of 254 yards per game.

The weak spot for an otherwise strong South Carolina defense last season was its pass defense. South Carolina was middle of the pack in the SEC in passing yards allowed per game in 2024, as it finished eighth best.

Keys for South Carolina

The game plan on offense for the Gamecocks revolves around star quarterback LaNorris Sellers, who ranks third in Heisman Trophy odds, according to ESPN Bet.

Sellers was 11/19 against South Carolina State for 128 yards. The last time Sellers threw for less than 128 passing yards was Week 3 last season against the then-No. 16 LSU Tigers.

South Carolina will also need its elite interior defense from a season ago. The Gamecocks had the fourth-best run defense in the SEC a year ago. This year, South Carolina has allowed just 88.5 rushing yards per game.

Kickoff for this matchup is scheduled for 7:45 p.m. on SEC Network.

Category: College Football, Football, SEC