Florida’s loss to LSU was a stark reminder of just how steep the climb back into the Associated Press Top 25 poll is going to have to be.

Despite the high-level performance from his defense, coach Billy Napier’s offense has now cracked under pressure in back-to-back losses. In turn, the Gators are far from ranked. A signature win against a top-tier rival, like the No. 4 Miami Hurricanes, though, is the clearest path back.

Clemson is the largest faller this week. In the preseason poll, Clemson held the No. 4 spot with quarterback Cade Klubnik firmly in the Heisman Trophy conversation. But after this week’s 24-21 loss to Georgia Tech, the Tigers were dropped out of the rankings. On the other hand, the Yellow Jackets catapulted to No. 18.

No. 20 Vanderbilt is similarly enjoying a turn in votes this week. Vanderbilt (3-0) is ranked for the first time this season. The Commodores’ challenge will be staying in the poll as their schedule toughens.

As for South Carolina, its 31-7 loss to the Commodores, coupled with losing their quarterback, LaNorris Sellers, to injury in the first half, resulted in a fall from the Top 25. They were No. 11 last week. Sellers’ health will define the rest of South Carolina’s season.

No. 24 Notre Dame is on the verge of dropping out the poll. Despite starting the season 0-2, both of Notre Dame’s losses have been by three or fewer points and came down to the final moments. That margin, coupled with their preseason No. 6 ranking, are reasons enough to keep the Fighting Irish hanging on for now, according to AP voters.

On the other side, the Texas A&M Aggies jumped six spots to No. 10 after their 41- 40 win against the Fighting Irish.

Similarly, following a nail-biting 44-41 win against Tennessee, the Georgia Bulldogs moved to No. 5. Georgia’s resilience to come back in a hostile road environment, capped by an overtime 1-yard touchdown run to edge out the Volunteers, reinforced the Bulldogs playoff aspirations and gave voters confidence in their upward trajectory.

Miami moved up to its highest ranking of the season, No. 4, after a 49-12 win against South Florida, which had it magical run end after falling out of the Top 25.

The top 3, Ohio State, Penn State and LSU, remain undefeated and didn’t shift from their slots.

Category: College Football, SEC