Billy Napier on Gators’ Difficulties: ‘We Could Easily be 3-0’

Florida’s football team finds itself behind the eight ball for the second year in a row. But the margins of its two losses have been razor thin and Florida believes there’s a number of plays away from a 3-0 start, instead of 1-2.

“I would say nothing surprises me anymore. Reality is, you’ve got to show up every week, I don’t care who you play. Look at college football out there right now. So we’re just as capable,” Gators coach Billy Napier said. “We could easily be 3-0 right now. Probably a dozen plays away from being 3-0.”

It is true that if a couple plays swung the Gators’ way, they quite possibly would be undefeated heading into their Week 4 matchup at No. 4 Miami (3-0). But as they say, everything happens for a reason, right? Florida finds itself here for a multitude of reasons.

The championship-caliber defense Napier preached during the offseason is living up to its billing right now. Florida has allowed two offensive touchdowns and ranks 28th in total defense. The Gators’ defense held LSU’s high-powered offense in check and gave UF a chance to win Saturday.

“Obviously, [I’m] really impressed with our defensive play, to start the game with three three-and-outs and obviously hold them to 10 first downs,” Napier said. “Really impressive tape. …[We] created a takeaway, were close to getting another one and I think we played really well.”

But on the other side of the ball, the offense is the biggest reason why Florida is not undefeated. It starts at the top with Napier, the primary play-caller, and then trickles its way down the line to encourage other issues.

Those would include poor quarterback play from DJ Lagway, who has thrown more interceptions (6) than touchdowns (5) this season, and a slew of offensive penalties that have taken three touchdowns off the board in the last two games. Florida also does not use Jadan Baugh enough in the run game.

Despite being one of Florida’s best playmakers, the second-year running back has yet to have a game where he’s had more than 20 carries this season. Against LSU, Baugh received a measly 10 for 46 yards. But that may not be entirely the product of play-calling.

“I think Ja’Kobi [Jackson] had carries too, I think we had 27 rushes, nine of which were DJ [Lagway]. 76 plays, look, I think some of that was when the game became a two-score game. I’d be interested to see what it was at half. It was 13-10 at half,” Napier said. “… When we watch the tape, there are other decisions [by Lagway] that contribute to him not running.”

There have been instances this season when Napier’s called a run, but Lagway checks out of it at the line of scrimmage and changes the play to a pass.

This happened against USF on Florida’s final possession late in the fourth quarter when it was trying to run the clock out. On first down, Lagway checked out of a run to a pass, and missed his target, stopping the clock. Two plays later, on third down, he did it again and missed deep down the left sideline to Vernell Brown III.

So, Florida is having a hard time scoring points. The Gators are 79th in the nation in scoring offense, averaging 27 points per game. But against FBS opponents, they’re averaging 13 points per game, which would put them at 127th.

With that being said, the Gators are still determined to get this season back on track.

“It’s stay together. That’s the main thing. I think the whole message is stay together, don’t splinter. We have a great group of guys in this building. We have great leaders and staff members,” offensive lineman Austin Barber said. “It’s just keep the outside noise out and believe in the guys in the building.”

Napier was adamant about making sure his players keep each other’s head up and realize the opportunity at hand this weekend against Miami. Florida can change the narrative of its season with a win against a top-ranked state rival.

“So you can look at it that way, or you can walk around here with your head hanging down. That’s certainly not what we’re going to do, because we have a football game Saturday night,” Napier said. “It’s going to be an incredible opportunity, venue, great opponent, historic rivalry. I mean, it’s what you do it for.”

