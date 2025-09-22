Report: Florida’s Three Permanent SEC Opponents Released

On Monday, ESPN reported every SEC schools three permanent opponents for the next four seasons. The Florida Gators ended up with Georgia, Kentucky and South Carolina as its three teams, according to the report.

The annual matchups against LSU and Tennessee will no longer be a guarantee, but could still happen with the full nine-game schedule set to be released Tuesday, Sept. 23 at 7:30 p.m. on the SEC Network.

The new scheduling format is all part of the 3-6 model the SEC is shifting too, which refers to three permanent opponents based on maintaining traditional rivalries. Along with keeping rivalries alive, the SEC will also take into account geography and balance and six remaining conference games that will rotate among the rest of the remaining schools.

An important note with this is that each team will face every other SEC program at least once every two years and every opponent home and away in four years.

“Adding a ninth SEC game underscores our universities’ commitment to delivering the most competitive football schedule in the nation,” SEC commissioner Greg Sankey said in a statement on Aug. 21. “This format protects rivalries, increases competitive balance, and paired with our requirement to play an additional Power opponent, ensures SEC teams are well prepared to compete and succeed in the College Football Playoff.”

Georgia

This was one of the obvious keeps for Florida, checking off the traditional rivalry and geographical boxes. The Gators and Bulldogs have been clashing at the border for over a century, with Georgia leading the all-time series 57-44-2. Since 1933, Jacksonville has hosted the “World’s Largest Outdoor Cocktail Party,” and it will do so again on Nov. 1.

With the rivalry moving to Atlanta in 2026 and Tampa Bay in 2027 due to stadium renovations, expect this to be a no-brainer permanent move.

South Carolina

This might be a surprise to some, but it does make sense. These two longstanding SEC East rivals had met every year dating back to 1992 before last season, when the conference went away with divisions. Now, the Gators and Gamecocks will re-ignite that rivalry with Florida holding a 31-10-3 all-time record.

Geographically, South Carolina and Florida are roughly 360 miles apart of each other – close than either of the other schools. This close distance makes it easy for the two teams to consistently share similar recruitment battles with each other.

Kentucky

Florida and Kentucky also checks off maintaining traditional rivalry and geography. Since 1967, Florida and Kentucky have squared off, with Florida leading the all-time series 54-21. But the last 10 meetings have been back-and-forth, with Florida holding a slight 6-4 record, despite Kentucky having won three of last four. However, Florida did snap a three game losing streak a season ago with a 48-21 win.

The 76th meeting between these two longtime SEC rivals will take place in Lexington, KY, on Nov. 8.

