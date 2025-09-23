Gators DB Dijon Johnson Undergoes Right Knee Surgery

The 6-foot-1 junior received an injury while tackling receiver Malachi Toney on a third-and-4 play during the second half of Saturday’s 26 -7 loss against Miami. Johnson limped off the field and came back out on crutches with a brace on his right knee.

Before exiting the game, the 204-pound veteran had four tackles and a breakup pass, his first of the season, on Miami’s opening drive. He also had an impressive showing against LSU with eight tackles and his first career interception.

Johnson started the last four games as one of three defensive backs considered starters on the team alongside Cormani McClain and Devin Moore. Considering the possibility of an extended healing period, the Tampa native is eligible to redshirt.

With Johnson out of commission, McClain will undoubtedly get more play time. The former five-star recruit was a No. 14 prospect nationally and a No. 1 cornerback in the class of 2023. McClain replaced Johnson for the duration of Saturday’s game. He intercepted a pass by Miami quarterback Carson Beck on a crucial third-quarter play.

Colorado head coach Deion Sanders benched him for the majority of McClain’s time. He struggled with behavioral issues and consistency, according to

However, upon transferring to Florida as a preferred walk-on and training hard during the off-season, he seemed to improve.

“He’s bigger, he’s stronger, he’s been much more disciplined, he’s been much more consistent as a teammate, much more accountable,” Napier said. “He hasn’t had a 6 a.m. the entire offseason, which is an accomplishment for him. So, I think he’s grown up quite a bit.”

Johnson was one of a handful who received injuries in the Miami game. Defensive back Aaron Gates suffered an apparent shoulder injury. Defensive lineman Brendan Bett suffered a low-body injury, although nothing seemingly severe.

Wide receiver J. Michael Sturdicant also took a big hit, and there were reports of a possible concussion. Quarterback DJ Lagway also wore a boot earlier this week due to a toe injury.

Florida will release an official injury report on Wednesday, Oct. 1st.

The bye week couldn’t have come at a better time, with the number of players hurt. Florida will need to recover before being tested yet again by No. 10 Texas on Oct. 4th.

Category: College Football, Gators Football