How Much Would It Cost to Fire Napier?

Billy Napier is on the hot seat as Florida fell to 1-3 on the season after losing to Miami last Saturday.

The Florida Gators haven’t seen a 1-3 start to a season since 1986, and there are no signs of change in the near future. After a poor coaching performance from Napier, time is ticking down on his tenure in Gainesville.

So far this football season, schools fired three head coaches from their positions:UCLA’s DeShaun Foster, Virginia Tech’s Brent Pry, and Oklahoma State’s Mike Gundy.

As a result, universities are having to cough up millions to restart their seasons. Foster’s buyout is worth $6 million, Pry $7 million, and Gundy $15 million.

But, when will Billy Napier’s time be up?

His buyout would cost $21.7 million if the University decides to fire him this season. After all, his seven-year, $51.8 million contract doesn’t expire until Jan. 31, 2029, which is why the price tag is so high. But it’s far from the highest in the SEC.

Among the firing expenses for head coaches in the SEC, Napier ranks No. 11. Georgia head coach Kirby Smart ranks first in the SEC and the country with a buyout of $118 million. His contract lasts through the 2033 season.

Ole Miss head coach Lane Kiffin, who has been on a lot of fans’ minds as the search for a new head coach rises, is worth $36.9 million. It’s No. 8 in the conference. However, his contract doesn’t end until Dec. 31, 2029, and he might leverage any firing in the SEC to secure an extension.

As high as the bill might be, Florida might have to stomach the costs. Napier has an overall record of 20-22 and a 10-15 record in SEC play. The Gators haven’t seen a poor coaching performance like this since the late 1940s from Raymond Wolf, who coached a record of 13-24 and was let go after his fourth year.

Not to mention, the remaining schedule for Florida is no breeze as the Gators play the most ranked teams in the country: No. 10 Texas, No. 9 Texas A&M, and No. 5 Georgia.

As the Gators enter a bye week, Gator fans and the University alike will have a lot to think about. Namely, how much more of Napier are they willing to watch?

Category: College Football, Football, Gators Football