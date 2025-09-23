Ghosts of 1986 Gators Linger Over 1-3 Start to 2025

The year is 1986, the Oprah Winfrey show just debuted and ran for 25 seasons, the price of a gallon of milk was just over a dollar and the median price of a house was $95,000.

This is what the world looked like the last time the Florida Gators opened its season 1-3. Thirty-nine years later, the Oprah Winfrey show long ended, the price of a gallon of milk is just over $4, the median price of a house is $415,000 and the Gators are once again 1-3.

In the time since, Florida football and men’s basketball both won three national championships. Softball went back-to-back in 2014 and 2015. Baseball won its first national championship in 2017.

Nearly four decades ago, the 1986 Gators team entered the season ranked No. 13 in the preseason AP poll, looking to have a successful season behind quarterback and potential Heisman Trophy candidate Kerwin Bell. The Gators started their season off strong with a big 38-14 win against Georgia Southern, and fans were excited about what was to come from this team.

However, after notching only one loss in the last two seasons, the Gators lost four straight games, including losses to LSU and a ranked Miami team. Bell threw for 1,515 yards, 10 touchdowns and 10 interceptions on the season, ending his Heisman hopes.

The Gators were able to turn it around, going on a four-game winning streak with big wins against No. 5 Auburn and No. 19 Georgia, ending the season 6-5.

All of this sounds a little familiar?

The 2025 Gators went into the season ranked No. 15 on the preseason AP Poll and looked to have a successful season behind their quarterback and potential Heisman candidate DJ Lagway. A huge 55-0 win against LIU to start the season gave Gators fans around the world hope for a big season, as coach Billy Napier had one of the hottest seats in college football.

In heartbreaking fashion, the Gators would go on to lose three straight games, including losses to ranked LSU and Miami teams. With the toughest schedule of all 136 FBS teams, the road ahead looks rough for Lagway and the Gators. Lagway, just like Bell, ended his Heisman hopes early in the season, Lagway having a five-interception game in the loss to LSU.

The question remains: Can Florida turn it around just like the 1986 team did? Considering the SEC gauntlet the Gators have to go through, most doubt the ability of Napier to turn it around.

Florida has matchups against six ranked opponents in No. 10 Texas, No. 9 Texas A&M, No. 5 Georgia, No. 13 Ole Miss, No. 15 Tennessee and No. 8 Florida State, whereas the 1986 Florida team played No. 5 Auburn and No. 19 Georgia.

Looking to turn it all around, the Gators are keen on their next game against the No. 10 ranked Texas Longhorns at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium on Oct 4th.

