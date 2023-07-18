Kirby Smart Talks Georgia Football

Share Facebook

Georgia head football coach Kirby Smart answered questions on Day 2 of SEC Media Days. Smart shut down comparisons to the Alabama Crimson Tide, discussed off-the-field issues and explained their process of success in recruiting players.

Shutting Down Comparisons

Smart talked about how his program’s success should not go unnoticed. He hoped opposing fans would not compare his team’s success to Nick Saban and Alabama, even though Smart has a lot of respect for Saban. Before becoming a head coach for the Bulldogs, Smart was with the Crimson Tide staff for nine seasons. Now, he has led the Georgia program to back-to-back national championships with the help of his own staff and high-level players.

The Standards of a Georgia Bulldog Recruit

Smart described how his players handle complacency after huge success. He also outlined the attributes the program seeks in athletes to help increase their chances of defending the back-to-back titles they have earned. Smart said he wants players who are already hard-wired with hard-working mentalities such as “intensively-motivated players.”

Confronting Issues

After multiple issues that occurred off the field, Smart still speaks highly of his program. He provided accolades that help support the effort of his program which is to seek the best opportunities for his players.

He is confident in his team because of the strong relationships between the staff and players. With that being said, the Bulldogs are still strong favorites to win the SEC as the college football season approaches.

In conclusion, Smart and Georgia are not fazed by anything in their way. The Bulldogs continue to power through competition despite the obstacles and outside noise from off the field. The program is staying focused on the factors that bring success.

The team will have to adjust after losing starting quarterback Stetson Bennett to the NFL. Bennett led the Bulldogs to two national championship victories.

Georgia opens its season against UT Martin Sept. 2 at home.