Florida Men’s Tennis Advances At ITA Event, Women Set for Round of 64

The Florida men’s and women’s tennis teams advanced multiple players into the main draws of the ITA All-American Championships on Wednesday and Thursday in Tulsa, Okla.

On the men’s side, Jeremy Jin advanced to the 64-player singles main draw after entering the fall ranked No. 45.

Junior Henry Jefferson advanced through the pre-qualifying and qualifying rounds with five straight wins, including upsets against Arizona’s No. 89 Sasha Rozin (6-2, 6-4) and TCU’s No. 77 Albert Pedrico Kravtsov (6-3, 6-4).

Jefferson and senior Tanapatt Nirundorn also received late entries into the doubles main draw after a withdrawal.

For the Florida women, senior Valery Gynina secured her spot in the singles main draw with back-to-back victories against the No. 16 and No. 17 seeds.

Gynina faces No. 9 seed Julia Garcia Ruiz from Oklahoma in the Round of 64.

Fellow freshman Gabia Paskauskas advanced to the main draw through preseason selection and will face NC State’s Anna Zyryanova.

In doubles qualifying, Nikola Daubnerova and Xinyi Nong advanced to the Round of 32 before losing in a 10-point tiebreak. The women’s main draw begins Wednesday in Cary, N.C.

Florida handled business early. For the men, the path is simple — reaching the quarterfinals in singles or the semifinals in doubles qualifies them for the NCAA Individual Championships under the All-American criteria. The same standards apply to the women’s side this week.

Up Next

Men’s main-draw singles (Jin, Jefferson) and doubles (Jefferson/Nirundorn) start Wednesday at the Michael D. Case Tennis Center in Tulsa.

In Cary, Gynina and Paskauskas take the court for their Round of 64 matches. Follow the ITA tournament hubs for opponents, times and scores.





