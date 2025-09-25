Gators Cross Country Prepares for Gans Creek Classic in Missouri

Florida Cross Country heads to the Midwest this week for the Gans Creek Classic. The meet, hosted by the University of Missouri, is set for Friday. Division I races begin in the morning with the men’s 8K and the women’s 6K.

The Gans Creek Cross Country Course ranks as one of the nation’s best. Runners open on a 500-meter straightaway before moving into 2k and 3k loops that form the core of the race. The grass surface is 10 meters wide, giving athletes space to settle in early. The layout features gentle rolling hills and long turns, with a steady uphill finish.

Gans Creek has already staged major events, including the 2021 SEC Championships and the 2022 NCAA South Central Regional. Last fall, it hosted the NAIA National Championships, and this year it will serve as the site of the NCAA Cross Country Championships.

The women’s squad opened the year with a dominant showing at the Florida Intercollegiate on Aug. 29. The Gators ran away with the team title, scoring 26 points. Freshman Desma Chepkoech crossed first in 17:00.2, just ahead of fellow Gators Reagan Gilmore and Caroline Wells in second and third. Breanna Stuart and Kate Drummond secured the final scoring spots to complete Florida’s top five.

The Gators also bring plenty of experience into the lineup. Wells, a transfer from Stanford, gives Florida postseason experience at the highest level having competed in NCAA regionals. Tia Wilson is back after a strong 2024. She didn’t run in the first race but is projected to be a key scorer for the rest of the season. Hilda Olemomoi transferred from Alabama and has proven she can score in big meets. In fact, she finished third at last year’s NCAA Cross Country Championships. Beth Morley, who is from England, adds even more depth to the group. Stuart is back as one of Florida’s most dependable runners.

The Gators head into the Gans Creek Classic ranked No. 12 nationally and No. 2 in the South region. Those marks put them right in the thick of a field that features several top-15 teams.

The men’s squad opened the season with a runner-up finish at the Jacksonville Opener, scoring 54 points. Jonathan Leon led the way in fourth place at 24:55.7, with Josh Ruiz right behind him in fifth at 24:55.8. Riley Novack and Graham Myers added strong finishes to secure the team’s spot near the top.

The lineup mixes veterans and young talent. Leon and Ruiz have emerged as steady front-runners, while Novack and Gavin Nelson provide leadership. Freshmen Myers and Alejandro de Bastos should also factor in as the season progresses.

Florida knows how tough Gans Creek can be. The Gators finished fourth in the women’s race and 10th in the men’s last year, results that set the bar they hope to clear this weekend.

With momentum from a strong opener, Florida is positioned to compete well in Columbia. The women enter with a top-15 national ranking, while the men remain unranked. Facing a field full of ranked teams, the Gators test themselves early and try to build confidence heading into the championship stretch this fall.

