Florida Gators Women’s Cross Country Wins Gans Creek Classic

Florida Gators women’s cross country took home first place at the Gans Creek Classic in Columbia, Missouri, Friday. The victory marks the Gators’ first at the event, and Florida has now won each of its first two meets of the season.

The Gators faced steep competition, racing No. 2 Oregon, No. 6 Alabama, No. 8 Northern Arizona, No. 16 Michigan State, No. 18 Virginia, No. 22 Utah and No. 24 Lipscomb.

Florida started hot with four runners in the top 20 at the 1,000-meter mark and dropped their score by 20 points at the 2,000 meter mark (a team’s score is the addition of the placements of its top 5 runners). By that point, the Gators had built up a lead of 77 points over second place Missouri and, despite their score increasing by 40 points in the last 2,000 meters, were able to coast to a comfortable 24-point victory over second place Northern Arizona.

Tia Wilson, Hilda Olemomoi and sisters Judy and Desma Choepkech led Florida. The quartet finished seventh, eighth, ninth and 10th. This is the third time in NCAA history and only the second time in Division I history that two sisters have both finished in the top 10 of the same event. The Hasz sisters with Minnesota in 2014 were the last and only other sisters to do so.

With the Gators’ previous win in the Florida Intercollegiate Invitational, they’ve won both of their meets this season. It is the first time since 2019 that the Gators have started the season with two straight meet wins.

The men’s team didn’t have as much luck as it started slow and never recovered, finishing the event in 23rd.

The Gators now look toward their next meet as they’ll be traveling back to Columbia for the Missouri Pre-Nationals on Oct. 18. The men will look to avoid a second straight season without a first place finish before the SEC Championship. The women aim to win their first three meets of the season for the first time since 2012, a season in which the Gators won the SEC Championship.

Category: Gator Sports, Gators Cross Country, NCAA, SEC