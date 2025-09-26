Waller’s Return Shakes Up Week 4 Fantasy Focus

Injuries are beginning to have an impact on the NFL season and fantasy owners.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Mike Evans injured his hamstring and will miss multiple weeks. This comes with fellow wide receiver Chris Godwin Jr. already out with an ankle injury.

Players returning from injuries will also play a role this week. Tight end Darren Waller is expected to make his Miami Dolphins debut, and shakes up the fantasy landscape in the process.

Tight End

Can-start

Jacksonville Jaguars tight end Brenton Strange played his best game in Week 3. He caught six passes for 61 yards, good for 12.1 fantasy points. His matchup this week brings potential, as the San Francisco 49ers have given up double digit fantasy points to tight ends each of the last two weeks. Trey McBride scored 15.3 in Week 3 while Juwan Johnson scored 15.9 in Week 2.

Wide Receiver

Must-start

While Week 3 was a “down” week for Buccaneers wide receiver Emeka Egbuka, he still went for 14.5 points. He is one of the safer starts in Week 4 with the injuries to Evans and Godwin. He is also matched up against the Philadelphia Eagles, who allowed 22.8 points to wide receiver Puka Nacua last week.

Can-start

The Dolphins top two receivers both fall into the can-start category, in part because of the return of Darren Waller. It is Waller’s first game in Miami, trading a sixth-round pick to the New YorkGiants for him. So far there has been nearly limited from Dolphins tight ends, but the team should scheme routes for Waller. Jaylen Waddle and Tyreek Hill should still be in your lineup, especially against the New York Jets, who have allowed double-digit fantasy points to at least one wide receiver every week this season.

As much as Brian Thomas Jr. has struggled this season, he still should be in your lineup. Since he was drafted in the first two rounds of drafts, it takes a lot to move him to the bench. While the matchup may look like a difficult one, as the 49ers held Marvin Harrison Jr. of the Arizona Cardinals to just 7.4 points in Week 3, Harrison was one drop away from a much bigger game. The Jaguars also have had no other receiver step up, leaving Thomas as a player who should be in your lineup.

After leading all rookies in receiving yards last year, Thomas has struggled, catching only seven passes so far this year. (Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK)

Sterling Shepard is the other beneficiary of the Evans and Godwin injuries. He has played well for the Bucs even with Evans on the field. If Shepard is not rostered in your league, he is a player you can pick up and plug right into your lineup.

Emergency only

No.2 overall pick Travis Hunter has not seen as much action at receiver as expected. The preseason concern about the wide receiver for the Jaguars was if he would play enough snaps to be fantasy-relevant. After Week 1 there was hope he would. Since then he has seen his routes decrease and is now a player who should not be started unless there is no other choice. While there may be a time when Hunter is playable again, until then it is smarter to leave him on the bench.

Parker Washington could also enter your lineup in case of an emergency. With fellow Jaguars wide receiver Dyami Brown missing practice with an injured shoulder, Washington has the opportunity to step into the starting slot at wide receiver. He scored 7.4 points last week, and should see more work this week.

Running Back

Must-start

De’Von Achane fewest points in a game this season is 16.1 so far. If his lowest output this year is still over 15 points, he will finish as a top-three running back. His matchup this week with the Jets could bring fireworks, as New York has allowed big games to running backs this season. Week 2, they allowed Buffalo Bills running back James Cook to score two touchdowns and 26.5 fantasy points.

Bucky Irving has cemented himself as the clear top-dog in Tampa Bay, making him a must start regardless of matchup. Irving will look to get work through the air against the Eagles this week. Los Angeles Rams running back Kyren Williams was able to catch a touchdown last week against Philadelphia.

Irving led all rookies in rushing in 2024 with 1,122 yards. (Kim Klement Neitzel-Imagn Images)

Can-start

Although Bhayshul Tuten continues to increase his snap count and get some of the goal-line work, Travis Etienne Jr. remains in the can-start category. This is not the best matchup for Etienne, but you should have confidence to get at least nine points this week from the Jacksonville running back.

Emergency only

Last week, Bhayshul Tuten scored 8.1 fantasy points. That was heavily inflated by his one-yard touchdown run. Couple that with a sub-par matchup, and Tuten should only be in your lineup if everything else has gone wrong.

Quarterback

Can-start

Neither Trevor Lawrence nor Tua Tagovailoa have proven you can play them in fantasy at all, leaving Baker Mayfield as the sole Florida quarterback who should find his way into your lineup. Mayfield’s matchup with the Eagles is nothing special and missing two of his top three wide receivers makes him only a can-start. Expect Mayfield to utilize his legs more in this game.

Category: Fantasy Football, Football, Jacksonville Jaguars, Miami Dolphins, NFL, Tampa Bay Buccaneers