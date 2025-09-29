Archie to Arch: How Florida Fares vs. Manning Family

What do Archie Manning, Peyton Manning, Eli Manning, and now Arch Manning have in common? Their last name, yes, but also, all three played in the SEC.

Although Archie never played against Florida while at Ole Miss, Peyton and Eli did. On Saturday, their nephew Arch will join them as a starter against Florida at 3:30 p.m.

The 21-year-old took a few snaps in a blowout against the Gators last season, but did not start, as Quinn Ewers was starting under center for the Longhorns.

Florida’s history against the Mannings started with Peyton during his time at Tennessee, starting three times against the orange and blue. Spoiler alert: he did not have much success.

In 1995, Peyton tossed two touchdown passes, but it was not nearly enough as the Gators defeated the Vols 62-37 at home.

Looking for revenge in 1996, Peyton doubled his passing touchdowns against Florida in Neyland Stadium with four, but he also threw four interceptions. The game ended in a closer 35-29 win for Florida, but almost only counts in horseshoes and hand grenades Sheriff.

Florida went on to win the NCAA National Championship that season.

In 1997, the third time was the charm for the Heisman Trophy winner, right? Wrong.

In its only regular season loss, Tennessee was chomped in The Swamp, 33-20. Manning threw three touchdowns passes and two interceptions in his last game against Florida.

Half of Manning’s collegiate losses can be attributed to Florida.

Steve Spurrier, legendary Gators coach and Heisman winner famously poked fun atManning and the Volunteers.

“I know why Peyton (Manning) came back for his senior year,” Spurrier said. “He wanted to be a three-time star of the Citrus Bowl.”

Manning became the first overall pick in the NFL draft, won two superbowls, five MVPs, set multiple NFL records but cannot claim a win over the Gators.

Eli had far more success against Florida than his older brother, from a team aspect at least.

Like his record against New England in Super Bowls, Eli is 2-0 against the Gators.

Manning earned back-to-back wins against Floridain 2002 and 2003, by scores of 17-14 and 20-17, respectively. However, in the two games, Manning did not throw or run for a touchdown.

Arch looks for his 2-0 mark Saturday against the Gators.

Florida hosts No. 9 Texas on Saturday in front of a sold-out Ben Hill Griffin Stadium. Kickoff is at 3:30 p.m. on ESPN.

