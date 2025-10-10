Florida Softball Opens Fall Season With VIBE

Led by a potent offense, Florida softball returned to the College World Series for a second consecutive season in June. However, the Gators’ home-run heavy offense faltered on the big stage, mustering just three total runs across back-to-back losses against Texas and Tennessee.

Fortunately, much of their core returns for the upcoming season, which opens with an exhibition against Florida VIBE on Sunday at 1 p.m.

While the rest of the Gators’ schedule consists of college programs, the opening matchup is different. Florida VIBE is a women’s professional fastpitch organization which began in 2021. Gators fans will recognize Katie Kistler and Hannah Adams, current VIBE players who will be facing their former team in the contest.

The Gators return a lot of firepower from a year ago, which starts with senior catcher Jocelyn Erickson and sophomore outfielder Taylor Shumaker. Erickson, who won SEC Player of the Year as a sophomore in 2024 after hitting .382 with 15 homers, had a great junior campaign, as well. She hit over .300 last year, knocking in 15 home runs while posting an OPS over 1.100. She also took home her first Gold Glove award.

While a lot of eyes will be on Erickson, the most anticipated return may belong to Shumaker. She burst onto the scene as a freshman, unanimously named as the National Fastpitch Coaches Association (NFCA) Freshman of the Year, and was also voted onto the All-SEC First-Team. Shumaker earned each award rightfully, as she was second in the country with 86 RBIs, fifth in runs scored at 72, seventh in total bases at 164 and 11th in home runs at 22. Shumaker found herself in the top two in the SEC in all four statistical categories.

Florida also returns key contributors Ava Brown (P/DH) and Kenleigh Cahalan (third baseman).

However, the Gators will need to find production to fill the spots of some departed starters. Center fielder Kendra Falby, left fielder Kobe Ortis, first baseman Reagan Walsh and shortstop Rylee Holtorf all graduated after the 2025 season.

The road back to the College World Series is tough, but coach Tim Walton’s Gators will look to navigate starting this weekend.

Category: College Softball, Gator Sports, Gators Softball, Softball