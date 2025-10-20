Florida Softball Starts Fall Ball 3-0

The Florida Gators softball team has brought the heat this fall by starting its preseason undefeated through three exhibition matches. They beat the Florida VIBE 14-3, Embry-Riddle 24-1 and UCF most recently Sunday, 4-3.

The Florida VIBE is a professional team from the Fastpitch United Pro Series league, and its roster against Florida included two former Gators, Katie Kistler and Hannah Adams, and Chloe Evans, Florida’s manager of player development and data analytics.

During her four-year career with the Gators, Kristler scored 108 runs and had 257 putouts in 233 matches. Adams played for five seasons and scored 196 runs and had 336 putouts in 272 matches.

Taylor Shumaker hit a grand slam in the bottom of the second, and minutes later, Kendall Grover hit a two-run homer to put the Gators up 8-0. Shumaker also hit an RBI double in the bottom of the seventh, continuing Florida’s dominant performance.

Freshman Townsen Thomas drove a two-run single, and pitcher Olivia Miller allowed one hit and no runs in the Gators five-inning exhibition match against UCF.

Following their strong performances last spring, pitchers Ava Brown, Keagan Rothrock and Katelynn Oxley are all returning to the Gators. Florida went 48-17 and finished ranked No. 7 under Tim Walton, who is entering his 21st year as head coach.

All of the Gator’s remaining five exhibition matches will be played at the Katie Seashole Pressly Stadium. Their next opponent is the Jacksonville Dolphins on Friday at 6 p.m.

They then play FSU, who finished the 2025 season ranked No. 9, at 2 p.m. on Sunday.

Florida will wrap up preseason play with a few more in-state opponents, including: USF on Oct. 29, UNF on Nov. 9 and Saint Leo University on Nov. 13.

