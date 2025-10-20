Gators’ Alex Condon Named AP Preseason All-American

A Florida basketball player has been named to the Associated Press preseason All-American team for the first time in nearly 20 years. Junior forward Alex Condon adds the AP honor to his impressive college basketball resume.

The Australia native played a key role in Florida’s national championship run in April. Condon started 35 games and led the Gators with 7.5 rebounds per game and 49 blocked shots. With 391 points, he is the leading scorer returning to Florida, after seniors Walter Clayton Jr., Alijah Martin and Will Richard were drafted to the NBA.

Condon averaged 10.8 points per game while shooting .328 from beyond the arc. He became the first player in program history to make his first start in the NCAA Tournament against Colorado as a freshman in March of 2024. Condon’s best game came last season against No. 7 Alabama on the road. He scored 27 points and was a major contributor to the team’s 99-94 win.

A Gators player has not been voted onto the preseason All-American team since Joakim Noah in 2006. Noah was the leading scorer for the national championship, winning 2005-06 season team. Florida won the national championship again the next season, an accomplishment Florida has the chance to achieve again this year.

Condon declared for the draft in April and was the No. 38 prospect according to ESPN’s projections. At the end of May, he withdrew his name from consideration and decided to return to a “really great situation” at Florida.

Along with Condon, the All-American team consists of Braden Smith (Purdue), JT Toppin (Texas Tech), Yaxel Lendeborg (Michigan) and AJ Dybantsa (BYU). Condon also received first team All-SEC honors in the SEC’s preseason media poll, along with teammates Thomas Haugh and Boogie Fland.

Condon and the Gators will kick off their season in Las Vegas on Nov. 3 facing off against No. 13 Arizona. The team will make their home debut at the Stephen C. O’Connell Center against the University of North Florida on Nov. 6.

