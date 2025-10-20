Gators Women’s Golf Aims to Three-Peat at The Ally

After two consecutive victories each of the last two years, Florida women’s golf is back at The Ally at Old Waverly Golf Club and looking to three-peat in its fall finale. The Gators will compete Monday through Wednesday.

Florida’s lineup consists of No. 1 two-time All-American Megan Propeck, No. 2 Katelyn Huber, No. 3 Paula Francisco, No. 4 Elaine Widjaja, No. 5 Addison Klonowski and junior Sophie Stevens competing as an individual.

Propeck and Huber are the newest golfers on the team, bringing up both ends of the age range for the Gators. Huber is in her rookie season and Propeck transferred in as a graduate student from Virginia. Huber has notched two fourth-place finishes in her fall campaign while Propeck claimed the top spot in Florida’s last tournament.

The two sophomores, Widjaja and Klonowski, haven’t skipped a beat this year after freshman seasons in Florida’s primary lineup — Klonowski in all 12 tournaments. She claimed eighth at the Inverness Intercollegiate this season while Widjaja cracked the lineup for the first time in Florida’s last tournament and tied for 19th.

Francisco led the team her sophomore year, claiming No. 1 five times over 11 tournaments. This season, she’s tied for 12th at the OU and Inverness Intercollegiates.

Florida will take on opponents from Arkansas, Cal State Fullerton, Georgia Southern, Jacksonville State, Louisiana-Monroe, Iowa, Mercer Mississippi State, Ole Miss, Sam Houston, Southern Miss, Troy, Xavier and Vanderbilt in the tournament.

Additionally, Florida men’s golf is off to a strong start in the opening round of the Williams Cup at Eagle Point Golf Club. After Sunday, the Gators hold a seven-shot lead and sit at 12-under. They lead Notre Dame and Texas.

Four Gators currently hold spots in the top 10, led by Luke Poulter, who is tied for second. Jack Turner and Zack Swanwick charted rounds of 69 and were under par. The pair is tied at fifth. Parker Bell rounds out the top 10 and logged a 70 (2-under).

Florida men’s golf will continue its run Monday morning and look to maintain its position at the top.

