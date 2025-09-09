Freshman Shines as Gators Golf Finishes Third at Cougar Classic

Coming off a five-win season that concluded as SEC runner-ups last year, No. 10 Florida women’s golf is expecting to keep the ball rolling this season. And it did not disappoint. The star was freshman Katelyn Huber, making a stunning debut, despite Florida finishing in third place at 9-under.

Teeing off the 2025-2026 season Monday morning at the Cougar Classic in Charleston, South Carolina, Florida finished Round 1 with a score of 273, setting a new program record for first round scoring. Even then, the team ended the day eight shots behind Tennessee, which led the 18 teams participating.

In her first collegiate round, Huber logged a bogey-free 67 (4-under). Megan Propeck, a graduate transfer, also logged the same score, sinking a birdie on her first hole of the season. Sophomore Addison Klonowski joined the pair as the third Gator to log 67 in the opening round.

Across the 36 holes she played Monday, Huber tallied 15 pars, eight birdies and only three bogeys. Her first bogey didn’t come until the 25th hole. The Gainesville native ended the day tied for eighth, only two strokes behind the individual lead.

Inès Archer and Paula Francisco are the two juniors who complete Florida’s lineup. Both improved from their first rounds, tallying even 71s in the second. They ended the day tied for 40th and 45th.

Huber had another great day on the greens Tuesday morning. The freshman shot all three rounds under par with a 68 (3-under). Her overall score of 205 in the event was the second-lowest by a freshman all-time and tied for sixth in program history. Over 54 holes, she stacked up 38 pars and 12 birdies, while only tallying four bogeys. In turn, she finished 8-under in fourth-place.

Propeck and Klonowski tied for 17th, making it Klonowski’s 11th career top-25 finish in 12 tournaments. Propeck earned her finish at 1-under par and logged a score of 72 (1-over) in the third round. Junior duo Archer and Francisco both tied for 42nd at 4-over.

Together, the five player lineup locked up third place at 9-under to close out the tournament. Next up, Florida travels to Toledo, Ohio, to compete in the Inverness Intercollegiate on Sept. 15.

