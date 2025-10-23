Gators Softball Takes on Jacksonville University

Florida softball continues fall play as it hosts Jacksonville University on Friday. The Gators are 3-0, coming off a tight 4-3 win in five innings against UCF on Sunday.

Sophomore outfielder Taylor Shumaker led UF with 72 runs during the regular season last year. She hit a grand slam in the bottom of the second inning to give the Gators a 6-0 lead in their first match of the fall against Florida VIBE. She also hit an RBI double in the bottom of the seventh, but struggled against UCF. She’s the Gators’ returning batting average leader, hitting .389.

She has 72 runs and an 86 RBI. She has a total of 65 put outs and 6 assists. She was named NFCA Freshman of the Year in 2025.

Sophomore pitcher Katelynn Oxley led Florida with a 2.58 ERA and an 8-5 record in 2025. She allowed only 64 hits and 36 runs.

But Florida’s pitching is deep. Junior Keagan Rothrock had a team-high nine completed games and a 16-7 record last season as the Gators’ No. 1 starter. She allowed an average of 1.22 walks and hits per inning pitched. She led Florida in innings pitched with 131.2 and 105 strikeouts.

On the other side, Jacksonville finished the 2025 season 23-27, despite starting 7-4.

Sophomore Alayna Gaddy led the Dolphins with seven home runs and a .930 OBS. Prior to attending Jacksonville, she won the Golden Glove Award.

Junior Skylar Waggoner had a team-low 2.01 ERA and an 8-10 record, which was the sixth best single-season ERA in team history. She was named to the ASUN All-Freshman team in 2024.

First pitch will be Sunday at 6 p.m.

