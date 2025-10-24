Gators Volleyball Looks for Second Straight Win At Arkansas

Florida volleyball is heading to Fayetteville to take on Arkansas on Sunday, having won four of its last five games and looking for a second consecutive victory after beating Oklahoma 3-1 Wednesday.

The Gators and Razorbacks’ have played each other 56 times. But results don’t vary much. In 51 of those games, Florida has walked away with a win.

Florida outside hitter Aniya Madkin will face her former team, adding another level of intrigue. She transferred from Arkansas to UF in December under previous coach, Mary Wise, after two years with the Razorbacks.

After Madkin’s redshirt freshman campaign , she was named to the SEC All-Freshman Team after leading Arkansas in kills in 2024. It was an honor no Arkansas player had received since 2021.

She played in all but three matches last season and started in 22 games. She led the Hogs in kills with 331 and kills/set on the season (3.72).

Now with the Gators, Madkin has appeared in 18 of Florida’s 19 matches, registering double-digit kills in eight matches while leading Florida in kills and points three times.

Madkin led the Gator attack with 13 kills and a .429 hitting percentage as they toppled Oklahoma on Wednesday. Jordyn Byrd and Jaela Auguste also finished with double-digit kills, while Lily Hayes, Alexis Stucky and Ella Vogel led Florida’s defense with double-digit digs. Stucky ended the game with 42 assists, two kills, four blocks and 10 digs to record her third-consecutive double-double.

The Gators now hold a 7-1 record at home and hope to change their luck on the road after losing two of their last three away games.

First serve is set for 1 p.m.

Category: Gator Sports, Gators Volleyball, SEC