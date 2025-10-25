Gators Soccer Aims to Clinch Postseason Berth at LSU

Florida soccer is heading to Baton Rouge this Sunday to take on the Tigers in what could decide whether it is in or out of the SEC tournament.

The Gators (6-5-5, 2-2-5 SEC) are coming off of a draw last week against Mississippi, which marks their seventh-consecutive match unbeaten. LSU (9-5-3, 4-2-3) is looking for its fifth conference win, following a 1-1 draw against Kentucky. The Tigers are eighth in the SEC with 15 points while Florida is 11th with just 11 points.

Both teams have shown some improvement from last year. Florida ended 2024 in a lackluster manner with just a 4-8-6 record and has shown significant improvements in its defense as well as controlling possession.

The last time these teams played was 2023 where the Gators went to Baton Rouge and handed the Tigers a 4-0 loss.

Florida coach Samantha Bohon is 2-0-0 against the Tigers since she took over in 2021. Florida won both matches on the road by a score of 4-0.

Kai Tsakiris and Addy Hess are a freshman duo that could be a problem for LSU. The two have each scored four goals this season, sharing the team lead.

Florida clinches a spot in the SEC Tournament next week with a win or a draw. Texas A&M and Auburn trail the Gators, who also face off Sunday, looking to jump Florida. The stakes are high as Florida kicks off against LSU in Baton Rouge on Sunday at 3 p.m.

