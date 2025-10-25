Todd Golden, Alex Condon Preview Gators Basketball Season

Florida coach Todd Golden and standout forward Alex Condon talked with Sean Kelley on WRUF’s “Gator Talk” Thursday about Florida basketball’s upcoming season. The main message that both Golden and Condon shared was the chip on their shoulder as defending champions.

“It’s completely different this year, we were the hunters, now we are the hunted this year, there’s no doubt about that.” Golden said. “There’s a lot of pressure that comes with that target on your back. We talk a lot about it in our program that having a top five ranking next to your name, that pressure is a privilege and we’d much rather be in that spot.”

The Gators non-conference schedule is notably more difficult than last year. Florida faces No. 13 Arizona, No. 4 UConn and No. 6 Duke this season.

“It’s a very challenging out of conference schedule,” Golden said. “Last year we wanted to challenge ourselves a little bit. It didn’t work out the way we wanted it to with some of the teams not being as good as we thought they would be.”

Last year’s toughest non-conference opponent was North Carolina, ending in a narrow 90-84 victory.

Condon was a huge part of the Gators’ success. He will continue in the same position in his third year with Florida. Condon had a decision between returning to Florida and entering the NBA draft after pre-draft workouts. He ultimately decided to stay with the team to improve, specifically focusing on his three-point shooting.

“I think a lot of guys are going to leave me a step or two behind the three point line,” Condon said. “I’ve been shooting the whole preseason. It’s what I’ve been doing, and it’s something you guys are going to see a lot this season.”

Golden, Condon and the team understand the challenges ahead of them as reigning champions. Florida’s returning and new talent will be put to the test this season as they pursue the ultimate goal of back-to-back championships.

The Gators face No. 13 Arizona on Nov. 3 in their season opener in the Las Vegas Hall of Fame Series.

