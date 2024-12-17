Florida Men’s Basketball Bests UNC In Jumpman Invitational

Share Facebook

Twitter

The Gators hadn’t struggled to win games this season. Entering Tuesday as one of five remaining undefeated teams in college basketball — three housed in the SEC — Florida had provided evidence that it deserved to be considered among the top teams in the country.

Its Associated Press ranking supports that, with the Gators sitting at No. 7. However, the one remaining blemish on UF’s otherwise spotless resume was that it had yet to beat any high-level competition. That changed Tuesday.

Florida outlasted North Carolina 90-84 in the Jumpman Invitational, a Charlotte, N.C., spectacle. While one can contend that the 6-5 Tar Heels might not be the strongest squad, a win over a perennial contender led by a Naismith Player of the Year candidate is a step in the right direction.

Two Different Teams

The Gators (11-0) were a roller coaster in Charlotte.

In the first half, coach Todd Golden’s group was its typical scoring self. UF was well on its way to its scoring average, sitting at halftime with a 46-34 lead. The Gators even led by 17 at one point, keeping UNC behind by double digits for 12 out of the 20 minutes. But that dissipated as the half closed.

Riding a 9-4 run in the last three minutes before the break, the Tar Heels came into the second half with vigor. UNC outscored Florida by 50-44 in the second half, taking a four-point lead at one point. UNC senior guard RJ Davis finished with 29 points, 16 coming in the second half. Even with that, UNC’s lead didn’t last.

The Gators went on a 13-3 run in the game’s final three minutes, with senior guards Will Richard and Alijah Martin scoring Florida’s last two field goals. Richard sealed the game by hitting a pair of free throws, putting a cap on his second-highest-scoring performance this season with 22 points.

Atypical Offense

Through 10 games, Florida hasn’t struggled to score. The Gators hold a top-15 offense in the nation, scoring 86.2 points per game behind a fast-paced offense that is ninth in field goals attempted per contest. At the head of Florida’s offense is All-American-candidate guard Walter Clayton Jr. He averages 19.1 points per game as the Gators’ lead distributor and scorer. On Tuesday night, he disappeared.

While the senior finished the game with 12 points, he didn’t score from 4:51 in the first half to 6:13 in the second half, forcing the Florida offense to run through other contributors. UF proved it could do just that. Filling Clayton Jr.’s scoring role were Richard, Martin and junior Denzel Aberdeen. The trio of guards combined for 53 points, with Richard shooting a season-high 80%.

ANOTHER ONE FOR TWIZZ. 🔸Will's third three of the game pic.twitter.com/gaCkTDIsvt — Florida Gators Men’s Basketball (@GatorsMBK) December 18, 2024

A pair of sophomores — center Alex Condon and forward Thomas Haugh — each scored nine points in support of Florida’s guards. They combined for an efficient 55.56% from the field.

Clayton Jr. found some life in the game’s final minutes. The Lake Wales, Fla., native pushed for his scoring average with two three-point plays to help Florida seal the contest.

What’s Next

Florida, which matched the 11-0 start of the 2005-06 Gators, will return home to face North Florida (7-5) at noon Saturday before taking an eight-day break for the holiday. The SEC Network, ESPN 98.1-FM/850-AM WRUF will broadcast the O’Connell Center matchup.