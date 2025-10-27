Florida-Kentucky SEC Matchup Set for Kickoff After Dark

The Florida Gators (3-4) will embark on a second consecutive road trip as they head to Lexington, Kentucky to take on the Wildcats on Nov. 8 in search of their first win away from The Swamp this season.

The clash with Kentucky (2-5) will kick off at 7:30 p.m. on the SEC Network in the Gators’ fifth night game of the season. The Gators are 0-3 on the road and 1-3 in night games this season. In comparison, Kentucky is 2-3 at home and 1-3 at night. Despite the primetime slot, the SEC on ABC game of the night will feature No. 4 Alabama vs. LSU.

The Gators and Wildcats have squared off during each season since 1967, with the Gators holding a 54-20 all-time series advantage. The Gators won an SEC-record 31 consecutive matchups between 1987 and 2017. However, since 2017, Kentucky has won four of seven games between the two teams, including a vacated win in 2021.

On Sept. 22, the SEC announced that Florida and Kentucky would be permanent opponents under the new SEC scheduling format. This decision confirms that the two teams will continue to play for at least the next four seasons.

If Kentucky is unable to pick up a win before facing Florida, the Wildcats will be in a must-win situation in order to stay in contention for a bowl game. Kentucky could miss the postseason for the second consecutive season, which would be the first time since a drought between 2011-2015. Winless in the SEC this season, the Wildcats have an opportunity with Auburn before facing off against the Gators, who head to Jacksonville Saturday for a showdown with No. 5 Georgia.

