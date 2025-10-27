Gators Outfielder Suffers Leg Injury During Scrimmage

Florida baseball outfielder Jaden Bastian, a top transfer from Jacksonville University, suffered a severe leg injury Saturday during an intra-squad scrimmage game, per reports.

Bastian was running down the first baseline, trying to out-run a double play, when he tripped on first base. The injury appears to be a compound fracture in Bastian’s right leg, and he will have surgery.

Bastian, who hit .302 and stole 36 bags for the Dolphins last season, was expected to be a starting outfielder for the Gators. But the injury will make him miss several months, and he’ll likely be unavailable for the majority of the 2026 season.

The Gators have six other outfielders on their roster, including seniors Justin Nadeau and Blake Cyr and juniors Kyle Jones and Hayden Yost. Some combination of the four will likely shift around to fill the place of Bastian.

Bastian’s injury and the recovery of infielder Cade Kurland could specifically lead to more outfield playing time for Nadeau. He started 17 games in the outfield last year, but 32 games at second base in place of Kurland’s season-ending shoulder injury.

After also suffering a shoulder injury early last season, Jones only started and played in four games in center field. The Stetson transfer hit .313 in his 16 at-bats, and slotted among Florida’s top offensive players. He’s looked much the same this year, as Jones has had several hits in fall ball, most recently going 2-for-3 in the team’s 10th scrimmage on Friday.

Freshman outfielders Jacob Kendall and Cash Strayer may get some additional reps in Bastian’s place. Kendall has shown potential on the field and at the plate so far this fall. Strayer has also been getting playing time in the outfield and hitting at the top of the lineup during fall scrimmages.

The Gators will play their first fall exhibition game Friday at 6:30 p.m. against Jacksonville University in Jacksonville.

The team’s first game of the 2026 season is Feb. 13 at Condron Family Ballpark against UAB. Additionally, coach Kevin O’Sullivan, who is currently on a leave of absence, will be suspended for this series due to his actions at the NCAA Regionals.

