Gators Softball Set to Face USF in Exhibition

Florida softball continued its fall exhibition slate this weekend with a throttling of Jacksonville University, 22-2. But the weekend ended as a tale of two differing performances. Following the win, UF lost to Florida State 11-4 on Sunday. As they look to rebound, the Gators will take on USF on Wednesday.

Last year, Florida defeated the Bulls 8-0 in their sole meeting. Freshman outfielder Taylor Shumaker led the team in runs, scoring three times. Korbe Otis, Jocelyn Erickson, Kendra Falby, Kenleigh Cahalan and Rylee Holtorf followed, scoring one run each. Falby and Shumaker also had two RBIs apiece.

In the contest, pitcher Keagan Rothrock only allowed two hits and one walk, pitching the entire game. Rothrock also had five strikeouts while the Bulls didn’t record one.

Rothrock is a player to watch entering 2026. With a high of 7 strikeouts and zero hits and walks, Rothrock’s pitching could be a key factor in the scrimmage, if she gets the start. Similarly, Shumaker should lead the Gators offensively. In 2025, she had 72 runs and 79 hits, establishing herself in her first season.

However, when the two teams faced one another last year the Bulls were better in the field. Their fielding percentage was .958, slightly better than Florida’s .955. They also led in assists and recorded two double plays.

The Gators loss against FSU last weekend could affect their performance against USF. But Florida’s momentum, having won four of five exhibition games this fall, may be the difference in what should be an easier contest.

Category: College Softball, Gators Softball, Softball