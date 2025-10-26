Gators Softball Hosts Florida State in Exhibition

Florida softball continues its fall exhibitions as it hosts state rival Florida State on Sunday in a clash of predicted top-10 teams entering 2026.

The Gators have played lights out this fall, remaining undefeated while averaging 14 runs per game.

With Kendra Falby graduating after last year, the Gators will look to lean on sophomore Taylor Shumaker, who had the second-best batting average on the squad with a .389 mark. Shumaker has played well so far this fall, including a grand slam in Florida’s first match against Florida VIBE.

UF returns a deep pitching staff, led by Katelynn Oxley, who posted a 2.58 ERA during the 2025 season. Keagan Rothrock will also be a key contributor after posting a 16-7 record in 2025 with nine complete games.

The Gators and Seminoles met once last season, with Florida State winning 4-0. In that contest, Florida struggled to convert a multitude of offensive opportunities, leaving eight runners on base.

Florida State returns a strong lineup in 2026, led by Isa Torres, who sported a .436 batting average in 2025. Another player to watch is Kennedy Harp, a dangerous hitter with a .412 batting average and 10 triples last season.

Florida State also boasts a strong pitching tandem in Ashtyn Danley and Jazzy Francik. Danley led the team last year with a 14-2 record and a 1.60 ERA, while Francik finished the season 10-3 behind a team-leading 1.51 ERA.

First pitch is at 2 p.m. on Sunday.

